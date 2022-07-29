Marry Mubaiwa challenges magistrate’s eligibility

Marry Mubaiwa

The Herald

Senior Court Reporter
Marry Mubaiwa has today challenged the eligibility of the magistrate presiding over the matter wherein she is accused of attempting to kill Vice President Constantino Chiwenga at the time he was in hospital in South Africa in 2019 saying the court has no jurisdiction over a matter that allegedly occurred beyond the country’s borders.

 

Mubaiwa, through lawyer Ms Beatrice Mtetwa, said to allow Harare regional magistrate Mrs Feresi Chakanyuka to preside over the matter was equal to clothing her with Sadc tribunal authority which allows magistrates to preside over matters in countries that fall under the Southern African region.

 

She is charged with attempted murder after she allegedly denied VP Chiwenga access to medication and later pulled life-supporting facilities while he was admitted in hospital.

 

Mr George Manokore and Mr Lancelot Mutsokoti, appearing for the State, are expected to respond to Mubaiwa’s submissions.

