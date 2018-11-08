Marriot backs Chigowe

Tadious Manyepo Sports Reporter

DYNAMOS stand-in coach Lloyd Chigowe has received the backing that he probably wished for as he looks to guide the ailing giants to a winning end of their otherwise miserable season.

Chigowe, who has steered DeMbare out of relegation with the assistance of former captain Murape Murape, yesterday got the support of Dynamos board chairman Bernard Marriot, who threw his weight behind the gaffer.

Marriot rarely makes public pronouncements on Dynamos issues, leaving that role to the executive committee members.

But the Dynamos founder, speaking on the sidelines of a burial ceremony for the wife of one of the Glamour Boys’ supporters leadership Benjamin Munzira, reckoned that Chigowe had done well since taking over from Lloyd Mutasa in September.

Chigowe ensured DeMbare’s safety by posting some fine results, which included a big derby win over rivals CAPS United as his team went on what has been a rare four-game unbeaten run for them this year.

Dynamos also managed to bulldoze their way into the Chibuku Super Cup semi-final before losing to Triangle.

Chigowe’s interim tenure has charmed Marriot and the club board chairman hinted that the coach could yet remain in the picture beyond the 2018 season.

The burial of Edwick Gundani, wife of Dynamos’ national executive committee supporters’ chairperson, Munzira also had the club’s players, supporters and executives uniting in grief.

Marriot said he had faith in Chigowe.

Although he said he would not be dictatorial in terms of deciding who becomes the next substantive coach at the Glamour Boys, Marriot suggested Chigowe deserved a chance.

“The executive is the one which decides who they want to appoint as the substantive coach at Dynamos. They will do so in the coming weeks and we are all eagerly waiting to see who they want to take for the position.

“It’s a very key area in terms of what we want at Dynamos considering what we have gone through this season.

“We cannot be seen fighting relegation.

“We are Dynamos and we have to be winning trophies. But as it stands, I think the current coaches have shown that they are really made of the stuff which everyone at the team wants to see. They have transformed the team into a decent outfit which can beat any opponent on any day.

“Besides guiding the team to safety, I still believe the club would have beaten Triangle at Rufaro in the Chibuku Super Cup semi-final had it not been for some hooligans who disrupted play by unnecessarily throwing missiles onto the pitch leading to some stoppages especially when we were in control.

“The executive will decide whether to take Chigowe or not, but as the board chair, I would say he deserves a chance considering what he has done for the team in a short period of time,” Marriot said.

Marriot said DeMbare needed total transformation for the 2019 season.

The Dynamos boss said the technical team needed to look at the players they are interested in working with for next season, but insisted that those of a mercenary attitude would not be welcome at the Harare giants.

Dynamos recently suspended four players including former SuperSport United striker Kingstone Nkhata, Peace Makaha and co-captains Marshal Machazane and Obey Mwerahari for inciting their teammates to rebel against the executive and boycott camp on the eve of their match against Triangle.

Deviant midfielders Denver Mukamba and Panashe Mutasa have also since been expelled after failing to report for duty for a lengthy period.

Marriot also took time to salute the team’s fans for their loyalty to Dynamos’ cause “even during dark days.

“It’s no secret that we struggled for form throughout the season. We were inconsistent, largely out-of-sorts and very awful at times, but our twelfth man was always with us.

“Led from the Vietnam by Admire “Teacher “Kandeya as well as Docas Wenhira, the fans were ever cheering the team to lift the spirits. If it were not for the unconditional support they gave us, probably we wouldn’t have survived because in the field of play we were not doing well.

“We now promise them the best next season, we are Dynamos and we will repay the fans. Just continue supporting us,” Marriot said.