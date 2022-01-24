Marondera municipality fined $50 000

Andrew Muvishi Mashonaland East Correspondent

Marondera municipality has been fined $50 000 by Environment Management Agency (EMA) for contravening section 83 of the EMA Act on illegal dumping.

Section 83 of EMA Act on Prohibition against littering states that no person or entity shall discard, dump or leave any litter on land, water surface or at any place except in a container provided for such purpose.

Council illegally dumped litter on an area covering approximately 0.6 hectares and the size of litter is 772 cubic metres.

Mashonaland EMA education and publicity officer Mr Astas Mabwe said Marondera municipality failed to fulfil its obligation of collecting refuse collection.

“We fined Marondera municipality for failing to collect refuse in wards. Residents are dumping litter everywhere mainly because council is not carrying its obligations of collecting refuse.

“The area covered by the litter being dumped by residents covers 0.6 hectare and the amount of litter dumped is 772 cubic metres approximately,” he said.