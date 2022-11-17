Marondera man arrested for killing ex-wife over a boyfriend

Andrew Muvishi Mashonaland East Correspondent

A 44-year-old man from Marondera has been arrested on murder charges after fatally attacking his ex-wife with a log after finding her with another man.

Mashonaland East provincial deputy police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Misheck Denhere said police are investigating a murder case of man who killed his ex-wife after he caught her with another man.

“It is reported that Spiwe Musanhu (41), who is Lovemore Chishiri’s (44) ex-wife, was at home with her boyfriend and her niece when the accused person (Chishiri) of Lower Paradise, Marondera arrived and threw bricks at the cabin,” said Assistant Inspector Denhere.

“Musanhu went outside to investigate and the accused started assaulting her on the head several times with a log. She collapsed and was taken to Marondera Provincial Hospital where she was pronounced dead on arrival. Police then attend the scene and Chishiri was arrested,” he said.