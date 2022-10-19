Marondera drug dealer nabbed

Victor Maphosa in Marondera

Police in Marondera have recovered 205 sachets of dagga from a drug dealer who was selling the drug to members of the public in Marondera CBD and surrounding areas.

Upon his arrest Norest Fungai Kujeke (26) was also found in possession of Benylin and Broncleer cough syrups.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the arrest in a statement.

‘’Police in Marondera acted on a tip-off and arrested Norest Fungai Kujeke for dealing in dangerous drugs. Detectives recovered 205 sachets of dagga , 17×100 mls Benylin, 7×100 mls Broncleer and 19×100 mls empty bottles of Broncleer.