‘Marketing key to national success’

Columbus Mabika and Mandaza Chikarango

MARKETING is the bridge for Zimbabwe’s success and there is need to market the country by all professions to show the region and the world at large what Zimbabwe is capable of, Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services, Monica Mutsvangwa, said yesterday.

The sentiments come as Government, under the Second Republic, has implemented a cocktail of policies epitomised by the “Zimbabwe is Open for Business” policy and the engagement and re-engagement drive which has seen the country ascending to the summit of being an investment destination.

In a speech read on her behalf by the ministry’s Director of Media Services, Mr George Chisoko, during a Marketers Association of Zimbabwe briefing to announce the hosting of the inaugural African marketing conference in Victoria Falls from October 19 to 22, Minister Mutsvangwa said marketing offers a pathway to solving problems and bringing sustainability.

The conference will be held under the theme, “The Astute Marketer: Future of the Business in Africa.”

“I would like to emphasise on the importance of marketing as a profession and the utmost need for the country to embrace it for success. When used to its best potential, marketing offers a pathway that solves meaningful problems that customers face and contributes to organisational sustainability. Marketing oriented companies are the bridges towards the country’s success,” she said.

“I cannot emphasise enough on the need to market the country by all professions. We cannot leave this task to marketers alone because alone we can do so little while together we can do so much. It is our chance as Zimbabwe to further reinforce to the region what we are capable of.”

Minister Mutsvangwa said the AMC conference has potential to bring the spotlight to Zimbabwe as a major tourist destination and the Government is delighted by the initiative by MAZ to support the tourism industry through bringing the AMC to Zimbabwe.

She said over the years MAZ has made strides in bridging the skills gap in the marketing field and professionals need to embrace the importance of being affiliated to their professional associations as it brings huge benefits.

MAZ president Professor Zororo Muranda said the AMC conference has a ripple effect to MAZ and Zimbabwe as it brings a regional spotlight to the country as a major tourist and meetings destination through information sharing.

“The benefit through information sharing is they can upgrade themselves through various programmes. Above all the conference is vital in marketing Zimbabwe as a safe tourist destination,” he said.

MAZ executive secretary Mr Gillian Rusike said the conference aims to put marketing as a profession on the map and provides a platform for local companies to shine.

“We believe this conference will not only add a cap in the feather of Zimbabwe tourism, but will also provide a platform for local companies to shine,” he said.