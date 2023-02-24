Marketers meet to digest 2023 outlook

Zimpapers group CEO Mr Pikirai Deketeke will be among key speakers at MAZ business review conference today

Theresa Mhazo

Business Reporter

THE Marketers Association of Zimbabwe (MAZ) will today host a one-day Marketers Business Review Conference at The Venue in Avondale, Harare to discuss key industry issues and related matters.

The conference which will be held under the theme, “Setting The Tone For Business in 2023, Emerge! Realign! Win”, will cover many topical issues including the current business landscape, marketing responses, economic outlook, media landscape, advertising, and events landscape.

Among key figures scheduled to speak at the convention are Zimpapers, Zimbabwe’s largest media company, chief executive officer (CEO) Mr Pikirai Deketeke, economist and lecturer at the Durban University of Technology, Professor Gift Mugano, and Alpha Media Holdings CEO, Mr Kenias Mafukidze.

These industry gurus will share their knowledge and expertise on marketing trends and the economic outlook for 2023.

According to Marketers Association of Zimbabwe, executive secretary Gillian Rusike, the event is a critical platform for marketing professionals across the industry to learn from in-depth analysis of the economic and marketing environment.

“The Marketers Business Review Conference focuses on business marketing trends, economic activities, and national programs of note that might have an impact on business as well as decision-making.

“The idea is to bring together the marketing industry and have them converge under one roof so as to equip and challenge them to get ready for what’s coming in 2023,” said Mr Rusike.

He said business leaders, top marketers, and economists had also been invited to deliver presentations and participate in discussions at the event. MAZ is a membership-driven body whose major mandate is to uplift the marketing profession and give it the recognition it deserves.

The association also represents the broad spectrum of marketing-related professionals which includes, sales, business development, media, advertising, customer service, public relations, and digital marketing amongst others.

TBWA Managing Director Ms Sapi Bachi, Mr Tendai Maguwu, Content Editor (BEZ) will be the discussion anchors at the event.

The conference topics and discussions include the 2023 Business landscapes and marketing responses, 2023 Economic Outlook, 2023 Media landscape, 2023 Advertising Landscape and 2023 Events Landscape.