Mark Ngwazi takes latest album to SA

Arts Reporter

Fast-rising sungura artiste, Mark Ngwazi has taken his latest album to South Africa after scoring high locally by topping chats on Star FM, Diamond FM, Radio Zimbabwe and National FM last month.

Speaking from the neighbouring country, Ngwazi said he performed last Saturday in the mining town of Brakpan in Gauteng province where the ‘Nyaradzo Yababa’ album was being well received.

“The fans are receiving the album well here. I am actually shocked by the reception. Fans are actually appreciating the music just like back home.

“I thought they were familiar with my previous offerings like ‘Taurai Madzoka’, but the track ‘Nyaradzo Yababa’ is proving to be the most popular,” he said.

The sungura musician said South Africa is their first destination outside Zimbabwe where they marketed their album live on stage.