Mark Ngwazi shrugs off cold weather ahead of launch

Trust Khosa

SUNGURA game-changer, Mark Ngwazi, says he is not afraid of the cold spell ahead of his album launch.

Ngwazi, who promised his fans that the venue will have gas heaters, believes real creatives should work at their own pace to avoid giving fans half-baked stuff.

The 35-year-old said this ahead of the launch of his seventh album titled “Huzukwende”, this Saturday at Padziva Cara-van in Dzivaresekwa Extension, Harare.

The event, which is likely to culminate into a celebration of new school sungura under one stage, will see Ngwazi sharing the stage with Peter Moyo, Simon Mutambi, Chief Hwenje, Shantel Sithole, and Zim-dancehall sensation Silent Killer.

In an interview, Ngwazi assured old and new fans that his album was well-knit in all departments — arrangement, mixing and mastering.

“I am done with my seventh album that we are unveiling this Saturday at Padziva Caravan in the ghetto.

“Over the years, we have been holding our album launches in the Harare Central Business District, but we are now departing from that for the sake of our fans.”

“We are not under pressure from some fans who want us to create fights and compare us with other musicians,” he said.

Ngwazi, who started as a security guard before he followed his music calling, revealed the secret behind his consistency.

“I am a prayer warrior and hard worker, which has made me remain in the game for all these years.

“I can’t reveal the church I attend, but people should value the power of prayer.

“As a musician, I also believe in teamwork, which has taken us this far. I believe in sharing ideas and exchanging notes.”

The pint-sized singer, touted as the torch-bearer among his generation, believes sungura is still in safe hands.

“On this album, it is 10 percent sungura, and I strongly believe it will appeal to the young generation.

“Of course, I should have fused some of the songs with trending beats or sounds, but good music will always make an impact.

“This is the strong faith that I have in my talent and the mission that lies ahead,” he said.

After making a huge investment in production facilities, Ngwazi said he won’t take a breather.

“In this era, we need to invest in visuals and I will simply do that after the album launch.”

Besides “Huzukwende”, Ngwazi boasts a rich catalogue of albums, including “Zvandigumbura” released in 2015, “Gudo Muriwo” (2017), “Charger Yekatsono” (2018), “Mudzimu Wabudira Pambeveve” (2019), “Chamugwegwedu Chamatindike” (2020) and Nharo Nezvinenharo (2022).

Ngwazi’s album launch comes after fellow sungura singer Simon Mutambi released his 12th album titled “Tiri Pamutsetse” in May.