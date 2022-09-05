Maredza shifts focus to coaching

Sports Reporter

FORMER Zimbabwe men’s hockey team captain Tendayi Maredza says he is shifting his focus to coaching after retiring from playing.

He played his last game on Sunday, helping Zimbabwe beat Zambia in the final of the Central South Africa qualifier for the All Africa Games at St John’s College.

Maredza had announced his retirement prior to the tournament and finishing on a high after helping the team qualify for the continental Games and winning the qualifier, he could not hide his excitement.

“So obviously now focusing more on coaching. This was my last game unless if they can try and convince me. But we will see how it goes.

“But it’s been an amazing journey. I think I have done a lot for hockey and now I just need to focus on the coaching aspect because doubling, playing and coaching sometimes takes a toll on you.

“So 11 years, it’s been a great journey. My first cap was 2011 against Egypt at the Olympic qualifier in Bulawayo…So it’s been a great journey, ups and downs, lots of memories. I think it’s been good,” said Maredza.

He urged the team to continue working hard and give their best at the African Games next year.

“I will just tell the boys that just keep working hard. I think it’s a good team, young players, they have got a lot of energy.

“They have got a lot of time to play and I just want to advise them to keep working hard. Play for the badge, play for the country, fight hard, practice hard and just go out there and do your best at the All Africa Games.”

The Games will be held in Ghana.