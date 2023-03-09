March commodity prices

The Herald
|Agriculture Commodity Prices – Mbare Market 08 March 2023
|Product
|Description
|Price
|Potato/Pocket
|Chat
|US$2.50- US$3
|Small
|US$3
|Medium
|US$4-US$5
|Large
|US$5.50-US$6
|Extra large
|US$6.50-US$7
|Tomatoes
|30kg sandak
|US$10-US$18
|Wooden box
|US$2.50-US$3
|Plastic dish
|US$1
|Vegetables
|Cabbage head
|US$0.25-US$0.50
|Covo/bundle
|US$3.50-US$4
|Rape/bundle
|US$2.50-US$3.50
|Tsunga/bundle
|US$2.50
|Beetroot/bundle
|US$0.50-US$1
|Onions -10kg pocket
|US$5-US$9
|Onions -bundle
|US$0.50-US$1
|Onions -60kg bag
|US$23-US$28
|Onions shallots
|US$0.50-US$1
|Muboora
|English Cucumber
|US$0.5-US$1
|Cauliflower/kg
|US$1.50
|Brocoli/kg
|US$1.50
|Chilli pepper/kg
|$1
|Lettuce head
|US$0.50-US$1
|Ginger/kg
|US$0.50-US$1
|Garlic/kg
|US$2.50-US$3
|Turmeric/kg
|US$2 -US$2.5
|Okra/5litre tin
|US$2.50-US$3
|Egg plant
|US$1
|Mushroom fresh/pallet
|US$2
|Mushroom wild/bucket
|US$8-US$10
|Red and Yellow pepper
|US$1.50
|Matemba
|20 litre tin
|US$39-US$45
|Matemba
|30kg bucket
|US$235
|Madora
|20 litre tin
|US$28-US$30
|Madora
|60kg bag
|US$220-US$230
|Sugar beans
|20L bucket
|US$20-US$23
|Soyachunks
|5kg
|US$2-US$3
|Munyemba
|bucket
|US$7-US$8
|Munyevhe
|bucket
|US$14-US$16
|Mutsine
|bucket
|US$15-US$16
|Dried Covo
|20 litre tin
|US$15-US$18
|Dried Cabbage
|20 litre tin
|US$15-US$18
|Sweet potato
|20 litre tin
|US$5-US$6
|Sweet potato
|60kg bag
|US$18-US$22
|Magogoya
|20 litre bucket
|US$10-US$12
|Magogoya
|60kg bag
|US$70-US$80
|Butternuts
|60kg bag
|US$25-US$30
|Carrots
|60kg bag
|US$40-US$45
|Green pepper
|60 kg bag
|US$15-US$17
|Cucumber
|60kg bag
|US$28-US$30
|Fine beans
|60kg bag
|US$40-US$50
|Peas
|20 litre tin
|Green mealies
|Dozen
|US$1.20- US$1.50
|Sugar cane
|Bundle (20-26)
|US$3
|Masawu
|5litre tin
|US$1-US$1.50
|Matohwe
|5litre tin
|Nyii
|20litre tin
|US$5
|Mawuyu
|5litre tin
|US$1-US$2
|Apple
|box
|US$18-US$25
|Avocado
|Single
|Banana
|crate
|US$16-US$18
|Grapes
|box
|US$11-US$16
|Apricotes
|box
|US$10
|peaches
|crate
|US$12-US$15
|strawberries
|box
|US$12-US$15
|Oranges
|box
|US$14-$16
|Naartigies
|Box
|US$10-US$12
|Pears
|box
|US$18-US$20
|Strawberry
|pallet
|US$1
|Rusika (Tamarind)
|pallet
|Pawpaw
|Single
|Nectarines
|pallet
|Coconut
|Single
|US$1-US$2
|Water melon
|Single
|US$1- US$4
|Leaches
|pallet
|Plum
|Box
|US$10-US$12
|Tsubvu
|pallet
|US$2.5-US$5
|Pine Apple
|Box
|US$10-US$12
|Lemon
|bucket
|US$6-US$8
|Maize grain
|20 litre tin
|US$5
|Maize mumhare
|20 litre tin
|US$20
|Shelled groundnuts
|bucket
|US$5-US$6
|Unshelled groundnuts
|bucket
|US$7-US$10
|Nyimo shelled
|bucket
|US$30-US$32
|Fresh nyimo
|bucket
|US$12-US$14
|Soyabean
|bucket
|US$10-US$12
|Wheat
|bucket
|US$10
|Popcorn
|20 litre tin
|US$14-US$16
|Cowpeas (Nyemba)
|20 litre tin
|US$14-US$16
|Sunflower
|bucket
|US$10-US$12
|Finger millet (Zviyo)
|bucket
|US$18
|Mhunga
|bucket
|US$7-US$8
|Shelled brown rice
|20 litre tin
|US$40
|Unshelled brown rice
|20 litre tin
|US$20
|Sorghum (mapfunde)
|20 litre tin
|US$10-US$12
|Horned cucumber
|20 litre tin
|US$12-US$13
|Broiler
|Mother
|US$7-US$10
|Broiler
|Ordinary
|US$5-US$6
|Offlayer
|each
|US$3.50-US$4
|Road runner hens
|each
|US$4-US$6
|Road runner cocks
|each
|US$5-US$6
|Guinea fowl (hanga)
|each
|US$7-US$10
|Ducks
|each
|US$9-US$12
|Turkey
|each
|US$15-US$25
|Pigeons
|each
|US$1.5-US$2
|Rabbits
|each
|US$7-US$12
|Eggs (small)
|crate
|US$3
|Eggs (medium)
|crate
|US$3.20-US$3.50
|Eggs (large)
|crate
|US$3.70-US$4
|Market information comes to you courtesy of The Herald & eMKambo 0772137717