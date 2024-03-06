  • Today Tue, 05 Mar 2024

March agricultural commodity prices

Agriculture Commodity Prices – Mbare Market 04 March 2024
Product Description Price
Potato/Pocket Chat US$4-US$6
Small US$7-US$10
Medium US$11.50-US$12
Large US$13.50-US$14
Extra large US$15
Tomatoes 30kg sandak US$7-US$13
Wooden box US$1.50-US$3
Plastic dish US$1
Vegetables Cabbage head US$0,50-US$1
Covo/bundle US$5-US$6
Rape/bundle US$4-US$5
Tsunga/bundle US$3-US$4
Red cabbage US$0,50-US$1
Beetroot/bundle US$1
Onions -10kg pocket US$5-US$8
WHITE ONIONS 30KG US$18-US$22
Mushroom wild/5L TIN
Cauliflower/kg US$2-US$3
Brocoli/kg US$2-US$3
Ginger/kg US$3
Garlic/kg US$3-US$4
Turmeric/kg US$2-US$3
Chilli pepper US$2.50
Green pepper/kg US$2
Red and Yellow pepper US$2,50
Cherry tomatoes/punnet US$2
Lettuce head US$0,50-US$1
Jamsquash/kg
Egg plant/kg US$2
Okra/5litre tin US$2,50
Parsley/head US$0,50
Radish US$2
Celery US$2
Coriander US$0,25
Fresh mint US$0,25
 Fresh leaches punnet US$1
White carrot/kg US$2
Bottle guard US$1,50
Bitter guard pannet US$0,50
Baby marrow/crate US$18-US$20
Matemba 20 litre tin US$38-US$42
Matemba 60 kg US$240
Madora 20 litre tin US$90
Madora 60kg
Magandari 20l tin US$90
 Magandari 60kg
Sugar beans 20 litre tin US$34-US$36
Soyachunks 2.5 kg US$2-US$3
Munyemba 20 litre tin US$8
Munyevhe Bucket US$14
Mutsine Bucket US$14
Dried Covo 20 litre tin US$8
Dried Cabbage 20 litre tin US$8
Dried fish Small US$2
 Dried fish Medium US$4
Dried fish Large US$8
Sweet potato 2O litre tin US$8-US$10
Sweet potato 5 litre tin
Butternuts 60 kg US$38-US$40
Green pepper 60 kg US$18
Carrots 60KG US$40-US$60
Peas 60KG BAG US$60-US$70
Fine beans 60kg bag US$80
Cucumber 60kg US$25
Magogoya 20 litre bucket US$5-US$6
Magogoya 90kg bag
Green mealies Dozen  US$1.50-US$2
Apple box US$17-US$25
Avocado basket US$15
Banana crate US$9
Banana Unripen 90kg US$40-US$50
Blueberries Crate
Strawberry Crate US$12-US$14
Pawpaw Each US$1-US$2
Coconut Single US$1-US$2
Water melon Single US$1-US$3.50
Masawu 5litre tin US$2-US$3
Matohwe 5litre tin
Nyii 5litre tin US$4
Rusika (Tamarind) 5 litre tin US$1,50-US$2
Oranges Pocket US$4-US$6
Pears box US$9
Naartigies Box US$14
lemon BUCKET US$4-US$6
Leaches pallet
Peaches CRATE US$20-US$24
Mango box US$3
Grapes PUNNET US$1-US$1.50
Sweet mellon CRATE US$15
Grapes  Pallet US$1-US$1,50
Maize grain 20 litre tin US$8-US$10
Maize mumhare 20 litre tin US$24- US$26
Shelled groundnuts 20 litre tin US$22-US$24
Fresh nzungu 20 litre tin US$6-US$7
Unshelled groundnuts Bucket US$8
Nzungu mumhare 20 litre tin US$8-US$10
Nyimo dried BUCKET US$20-US$25
Macadamia nuts US$1
Pecan nuts US$1
Chestnuts pallet US$1
Soyabean 20 litre tin US$12
Wheat 20 litre tin US$12
Popcorn 20 litre tin US$14-US$16
Cowpeas (Nyemba) 20 litre tin US$10-US$12
Sunflower 20 litre tin US$8-US$10
Finger millet (Zviyo) 20 litre tin US$20
Mhunga 20 litre tin US$12
Sorghum (mapfunde) 20 litre tin US$12
Shelled brown rice 20 litre tin US$80
Unshelled brown rice 20 litre tin US$50-US$60
Broiler Ordinary US$6
Broiler Mother US$9
Road runner hens each US$6-US$7
Road runner cocks each US$10
Guinea fowl (hanga) each US$6-US$7
Ducks each US$8-US$10
Turkey each US$15-US$20
Pigeons each US$2,50
Rabbits each US$8-US$12
Eggs (small) crate US$3.50
Eggs (medium) crate US$3,70
Eggs (large) crate US$4,50
Roadrunner eggs crate US$3-US$3.50
Refined cooking oil; palm oil, Sunflower 2litre US$3-US$3.20
Maheu packet US$2
Meali-meal 10kg US$4-US$4,50
Dovi 1 litre US$2,50
Chimera 5l tin US$4
Finger millet meal 5l tin US$6-US$8
 Sorghum meal 5l tin US$6
 Millet meal 5l tin US$6
Wheat meal 5l tin US$6
 Soya meal 5l tin US$6
Cassava meal 5l tin US$8
 Rice meal 5l tin US$10
Tealeaves tangada 20l tin US$18
 Makoni tea leaves 5l tin US$1-US$2
HORNED CUCUMBER 60KG BAG US$15-US$20
Ipwa/ sweet reeds Bundle US$2-US$3
Red onion 10kg pocket US$10-US$12
CHILLI PEPPER 40kg bag US$30
Market information comes to you courtesy of The Herald & eMKambo 0772137717

