Marange nominated for ICC Women’s Player of the Month

Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE’S veteran bowler Precious Marange has been nominated for the ICC Women’s Player of the Month for December 2023.Marange enjoyed a career-defining series of performances in December as her side secured safe passage from the Women’s T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier.

Two wickets in their opening match against Kenya were followed by a wicket-less performance against Botswana. Marange then stepped up, with three successive Player of the Match showings, taking three for 13 against Tanzania, then three for nine against Namibia before her crowning glory – five for seven in the final against Uganda to restrict them to 79 all out, which included a 19th over hattrick.