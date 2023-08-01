Marange fire incident: Fifth victim dies

Crime Reporter

The fifth victim in which four other family members were burnt beyond recognition in a fire incident in Marange, Manicaland Province, over the weekend has succumbed to her injuries.

The female juvenile, Takunda Mundonko (14) died yesterday after sustaining serious burns.

When the incident occurred, Takunda Mundonko managed to escape through the window.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the latest development.

“Reference is made to the ZRP press statement on the death of four family members and the injury of Takunda Mundoko (14) in a fire incident which occurred at Mafararikwa Village, Marange on July 29, 2023.

“The ZRP reports that Takunda Mundoko has succumbed to the injuries she sustained during the fire incident,” he said.

On Monday, police issued a statement saying they were investigating the death of the other four family members—Tonderai Muchimwe (43), Ashton Mundoko (12), Quinton Mundoko (seven) and Tamari Mundoko (five) and the injury of a female juvenile, Takunda Mundoko aged 14, in a fire incident which occurred at Mafararikwa Village in Marange on July 29, 2023 at about 4am.

Asst Comm Nyathi said on the same day at around midnight Tonderai Muchimwe broke into a room in which his niece, Violet Muchimwe (35) and her four children, Takunda Mundoko, Ashton Mundoko, Quinton Mundoko and Tamari Mundoko, were sleeping in.

Tonderai Muchimwe who was armed with a knife demanded to be intimate with his niece, leading to a scuffle. Violet Muchimwe fled leaving her children behind.

“Tonderai Muchimwe sprinkled petrol in the house and set the house on fire. As a result, Tonderai Muchimwe, Ashton Mundoko, Quinton Mundoko and Tamari Mundoko were burnt beyond recognition while Takunda Mundoko sustained burns all over the body after escaping out of the room through the window,” Asst Comm Nyathi said.

The incident comes after four other people died while 10 houses were also burnt down in separate fire incidents that were recorded countrywide over the weekend.

Police have, however, ruled out that some of these cases were not linked to any politically related violence.

The other fire incidents were recorded in Muzarabani, Harare, Mazowe and Shurugwi.

Some of the suspects linked to these cases have been arrested while others are still at large.