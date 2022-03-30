Mapopoma festival returns

Tafadzwa Zimoyo Senior Arts Reporter

Organisers of the fourth edition of Mapopoma Festival have said preparations for the musical show are at an advanced stage, with the invited artistes having confirmed their participation.

The festival, which is meant to celebrate local artistes, is scheduled to take place during Easter holidays and will run for two days from April 15 to 16 at The Kingdom Elephant Hotel in Victoria Falls.

Though the organisers hinted that they might extend the festival with a day as they have a special surprise for the guests on the 17th.

The line-up for festival includes seasoned musicians like Jah Prayzah, Enzo Ishall, Holy Ten, Mzoe 7, Feli Nandi, Muffia King and several disc jockeys, among others.

Speaking at a press launch yesterday held at the Zimpapers Television Network (ZTN) offices, who are also the official partners, Hweva Joe Mvura of Dollarbill Entertainment, said the festival was taking shape.

“We are happy to announce that everything is at an advanced stage and we are ready to go,” he said.

“The Covid-19 pandemic affected the arts sector last year and we postponed the edition. We are glad that we have bounced back with a strong line-up.”

Commenting on the line-up of young artistes for the festival, Mvura said all were complementing the theme and at the same time the mantra of promoting young talent.

“Our theme is ‘Local is Lekker’. This year we are focusing on giving the youngsters a platform to shine and remember some of them are there by public demand,” he said. “On April 15 we start off with Feli Nandi and Jah Prayzah, who will share the stage with selected disc jockeys.

“Then the following day we have the remaining artistes who will battle it out. We understand some of the artistes are then billed to perform on the Independence Eve shows around the country, but we are also extending the show with a day where we are going to unveil the surprises. Some from the line-up we have announced are remaining in Victoria Falls for holiday.”

Mvura said the corporate world was fully supporting the arts sector.

“Things have been tough for everyone and right now the arts sector is taking shape after the relaxation of the Covid-19 rules and regulations.

“It is not that there is no more Covid-19, it is still there and we should be careful in our actions. We are holding this show under the Covid-19 regulations and restrictions.

“We are excited to announce some of the partners such as ZTN, Nyaradzo Group and Zimbabwe Tourism Authority (ZTA), among others. With these partners, we are also offering some festival and holiday packages to our guests. We are just encouraging people to book their space early.”

Mvura said tickets had already started selling at designated points.