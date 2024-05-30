Mapfumo over the moon

IN AT LAST . . . Douglas Mapfumo has finally won a Warriors call-up

Bruce Chikuni

Sports Reporter

POLOKWANE City forward, Douglas Mapfumo was yesterday literally over the moon following his maiden call-up to the Zimbabwe senior soccer team.

Mapfumo is one of only two players from the DTSV Premiership along with Mamelodi Sundowns defender Divine Lunga who made the cut in the Warriors squad for the upcoming 2026 World Cup qualifying assignments.

ZIFA ended weeks of speculation when they finally released the squad, they have picked for the two key assignments against Lesotho and South Africa.

Both matches are in South Africa with the Warriors hosting the Crocodiles at Orlando Stadium in Johannesburg on June 7 and Bafana Bafana at Free State Stadium in Bloemfontein four days later.

Mapfumo has been enjoying his game in the South African Premiership since moving to Polokwane City.

The 24-year-old is the youngest Zimbabwean playing in the South African top-flight league.

SuperSport United have the largest contingent of Zimbabwean players in the elite league with Onismo Bhasera, Washington Arubi, Ronald Pfumbidzai, and Terrence Dzvukamanja on their books.

But it is only Mapfumo and Lunga who were considered for the crucial games where the Warriors are looking for a first win in Group C.

Zimbabwe have two points from draws against Rwanda and Nigeria.

Mapfumo scored five times in 22 appearances, the same tally, which was managed by Dzvukamanja.

The giant forward made the cut in South Africa without playing in the domestic Castle Lager Premiership to join Cape Town City three seasons ago from Legends Football Academy.

An ecstatic Mapfumo said his patience had paid off as he had always dreamt of and was keen for a Warriors call-up.

Mapfumo was also ignored by a bid by the South Africa Football Association to make him switch nationality and become a Bafana Bafana player.

“God’s time is always the best, it’s a privilege and I’m very grateful to everyone who made this call-up possible,’’ Mapfumo said.

“I think I have been pushing hard to get this recognition and it has always been my dream to play for the Warriors and I’m going to make my presence felt if I get the chance.

“I want to thank everyone who encouraged me to remain patient but I knew my time would come and I also want to thank Polokwane City for affording me the chance to showcase my talent,’’ said Mapfumo.

Polokwane City survived and secured a top-eight finish in the just-ended South African season.

Mapfumo finished just a goal behind the club’s top goal scorer, Oswin Appollis who fired half a dozen goals.

Their goals helped to ease the Rise and Shine relegation worries.

Just like Mapfumo, Appollis was also included in the Bafana Bafana squad.

“It feels good that we managed to secure a top-eight slot and I think it is not something bad since we won promotion last season.

“Our primary target was to survive relegation and the top-eight finish came as a bonus to us.

“I’m not satisfied with the number of goals I scored and I know there’s no excuse for it but it is something which can be improved next season,’’ Mapfumo.