Mapeza to take Warriors to AFCON

ANOTHER SEAL OF APPROVAL . . . Norman Mapeza has been retained as the Warriors’ caretaker head coach and will lead Zimbabwe at the African Cup of Nations football finals in Cameroon next month

Eddie Chikamhi Senior Sport Reporter

THE Zimbabwe senior national football team’s preparations for the 2021 AFCON finals can now take shape after ZIFA yesterday announced they have thrashed a deal with Norman Mapeza to lead the team at the upcoming tournament in Cameroon.

The position fell vacant last month following the expiry of the short-term contract that the former Zimbabwe international had entered into with ZIFA in September.

The Warriors preparations faced uncertainty after the ZIFA board, which is mandated to make national team appointments, was suspended by the Sports and Recreation Commission last month before they had filled the positions.

And, with exactly a month before Zimbabwe play their first match at the AFCON tournament, there were fears the leadership vacuum could result in chaos.

However, ZIFA Communications and Competitions Manager, Xolisani Gwesela, yesterday said everything was now under control.

He said the ZIFA secretariat has been consulting extensively with the Sports Commission in the absence of the suspended board and their chief executive officer, Joseph Mamutse.

Gwesela confirmed yesterday the retention of Mapeza as caretaker coach and said solid plans are in place for the Warriors ahead of the competition.

Mapeza is likely to bounce back with his assistants Taurayi Mangwiro and Mandla Mpofu. Former Warriors skipper Benjani Mwaruwari is also set to be part of the bench as third assistant, with Energy Murambadoro goalkeepers coach.

“In consultation and with guidance from the Sport and Recreation Commission, Norman Mapeza will continue as head coach and will guide (the) Warriors to the Cameroon AFCON finals.

“The coach has been given latitude to come up with his assistants in the interest of team work,” said Gwesela.

Mapeza is set to become the fourth coach to lead Zimbabwe to the AFCON tournament after Charles Mhlauri, Callisto Pasuwa and Sunday “Mhofu” Chidzambwa, who did so twice.

With time now a critical factor ahead of the upcoming tournament, Mapeza was the odds-on favourite after he had guided the Warriors through the last four games of the chaotic FIFA 2022 World Cup qualifiers between September and November.

He had replaced Croatian Zdravko Logarusic, who was sacked following an extended period of dismal results for the team.

The team’s fortunes had taken a heavy battering at the start of the campaign and did not change with the coming of Mapeza, leading to the early elimination from the World Cup campaign.

Mapeza drew one game and lost three as Zimbabwe finished bottom of the group that was eventually won by Ghana, with South Africa and Ethiopia as runners-up.

The former Zimbabwe international said he was laying the groundwork for the next coach as he rotated players and made deliberate efforts to give everyone a chance to play in those matches, after it became clear that Zimbabwe were going nowhere in the World Cup campaign.

Zimbabwe invested their energies towards the AFCON tournament where the Warriors are set for a fifth appearance in Cameroon. But the build up to the event has been blighted by boardroom issues.

The team’s preparations faced uncertainty after the ZIFA board was suspended last month by the Sports and Recreation Commission in terms of Section 30 (i) (c) of the SRC Act.

The board members faced a litany of charges that included financial mismanagement and lack of accountability in the use of public funds, with specific reference to how public funds were spent during the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations campaign.

Usually the board gives policy direction and guidance while the day-to-day running of the football errands are done by the office staff.

“We never stopped preparing for the AFCON tournament, considering that preparing for such a tournament is something that cannot be done overnight.

“CAF have requested a lot of information and we have been working with them. Almost everything that needed to be done from the office has been done. It’s still work in progress, though.

“Players needed to be registered at CAF for administration purposes. They wanted a provisional squad and the manager (Wellington Mpadare) provided it before their deadline lapsed.

“Camping logistics are also being worked on and we expect the team to begin camp on January 23. We will advise should there be any changes.

“We have been consulting with the Sports Commission and they have been very supportive and we have submitted our budgets for the tournament,” said Gwesela.

Zimbabwe are in Group B at the tournament along with Malawi, Senegal and Guinea. The Warriors will play their first two group matches against Senegal and Malawi at Kouekong Stadium in Bafoussam on January 10 and January 14.

Zimbabwe and Malawi will be resident at a hotel which is 70km from the match venue, something which ZIFA and the Football Association of Malawi said was not ideal for the players.

The Warriors will then transfer to Yaoundé for the final group match against Guinea on January 18 at the Ahmadou Ahidjo stadium.