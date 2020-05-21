Mapeza successor labelled a cry baby

JOHANNESBURG. — The man who replaced Norman Mapeza as coach of South African Premiership side, Chippa United, Rhulani Mokwena, has been described as a cry-babe by a fellow gaffer.

Mokwena said black coaches in South Africa were being set up to fail after he lasted only four months at Orlando Pirates and was replaced by German mentor, Jozef Zinnbauer, in December.

“I’d like to be a coach that tries my best to show my capacity; I believe that gone are the days when — hopefully, very soon — people will look beyond age and skin colour, and will focus on competence and the capacity of people,” said Mokwena.

‘’(Julien) Nagelsmann is just a case in point — he didn’t play professional football; he’s 32 years old and he’s German, and he’s been given the responsibility of leading not just Hoffenheim before but now RB Leipzig — one of the biggest teams in the Bundesliga.

“Now, here in South Africa it’s very, very difficult for young coaches to be able to (enjoy the same opportunities). In fact, we set them up for failure, and the pity is that black people set black coaches up for failure.

“It’s a pity, but it’s a sensitive topic and time will tell. I’ll speak about it one day, because after my first match, I had a senior player at Pirates come to me.

“Micho had left on the Friday; we played Highlands Park on the Saturday — less than 24 hours after Micho left; on Sunday we had regeneration and recovery; Monday we had training at Rand Stadium, and a senior player came to me.

“He said someone — within the organisation, not senior but someone in the club — phoned him and said to him, ‘Are you happy with the coach [Mokwena]?’ Or, ‘Are you happy that the coach has been given the job as head coach?’

“I tell you, I had not even done a training session as a head coach, not even one, and already people were planting doubts into the players about my capacity to lead the team.

“So, those are the things. I don’t think that would have happened to any other coach. It’s a pity, but it is what it is, and these things make us stronger; you can’t dwell too much on these things.

“Now you know, when Palacios says, ‘Eh, you must walk with your wall to the back here in football.’ Now you understand what he means, because you learn from experience.”

Mokwena revealed how he sometimes felt discriminated against during his short spell in charge of the Sea Robbers as his authority was undermined.

But former Baroka United head coach, Sello Chokoe, says Mokwena has been saying things which undermine black coaches.

Chokoe, who nowadays works as CEO at GladAfrica Championship side Tshakhuma Tsha Madzhivhandila, believes what his colleague is saying is not true.

“What is Rhulani complaining about now?” Chokoe told KickOff.com.

“I wanted to offer him a bit of advice. Firstly, coaching like any other job has got its own challenges and politics. You know there are a lot of good coaches who have had bad, bad experiences.

“A typical example is what happened with Chippa and the Zimbabwean coach Norman Mapeza. There are things that were not revealed by Norman for why he actually left the team. But he eventually left because he could not take whatever was happening.

“So for him to say at Pirates there were people who were not believing in him, always talking to players (behind his back) . . . I think he’s becoming a crying baby, and fortunately for him he’s still got his job at Chippa.

“If I were him I would focus on my job, get the best out of the players and make sure that the team performs better instead of being a crying baby and to say people don’t believe in black coaches, they set them up for failure and all that.

“I mean if that was the case, why is Pitso still coaching Sundowns you know? Why is Steve Komphela still coaching? Coaching is a results-orientated job, and if results don’t come . . . he was not fired by Pirates for anything except that results were not coming, and unfortunately it’s the nature of the job.

“So to say people were setting him up for failure, I don’t think so because he is the one training players . . . and the players did their best. If you watch the games that he was in charge of, you could see the players doing their level-best.

“But eventually if results don’t come then people will actually make a change and this is what happened in Rhulani’s case. He shouldn’t make it more political, or that people did not believe in him as such. I think people only believe in you if results are going your way.

“Maybe he didn’t have luck that time. So, that’s my advice to him and to the other upcoming black coaches. The upcoming black coaches should not be afraid to grab the bull by its horns by taking the coaching jobs.

“I was a coach, I had my own experiences. I’m wishing him all the best of luck at Chippa, and I believe that he is going to make something out of that Chippa team.

“But he shouldn’t be crying about all these other things when they happen to him. Ja, I felt this would help not only him but also the upcoming black coaches.” — Kick.Off