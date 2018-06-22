Mapeza set to ring mid-season changes

Mukudzei Chingwere Sports Reporter

FC PLATINUM gaffer Norman Mapeza is set to offload Hillary Bakacheza and Nigel Papias before recruiting a top-drawer defensive midfielder as he looks to consolidate his club’s position at the summit of the standings. The defending league champions are a safe bet to retain the title this year after taking a six-point lead at the halfway mark of the campaign.

However, Mapeza feels he needs to wield the axe on non-performers like Bakacheza and Papias.

The coach feels Papias is better off at another club where he can get more game time to improve.

The miners’ technical department feel they are lightweight in the defensive midfield role.

Farai Madhanhanga has been in fine form in central midfield, but they feel he needs someone to complement his efforts.

Kelvin Madzongwe has been struggled with injuries.

Mapeza was not willing to talk about his mid-season transfer plans yesterday.

“I cannot talk about it now because there is nothing yet concrete,’’ he said.

“I have not yet spoken to anyone about it, if there is anything, we will let you know.’’

Before their participation in the CAF Champions League, FC Platinum were interested in recruiting versatile Ngezi Platinum skipper Liberty Chakoroma.

But wooing him away from the club proved Mission Impossible.