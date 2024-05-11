Mapeza pleads for patience with refs ahead of Bosso tie

Onward Gangata

FC Platinum coach Norman Mapeza has pleaded with the local football community to be patient with referees ahead of his side’s top of the table clash against Highlanders at Barbourfields tomorrow.

There have been growing concerns over the decline in the standards of match officiating in the local game.

In acts of misconduct that only serve to shame the Premiership, two matches have so far been abandoned due to crowd trouble and teams protesting referees’ decisions.

FC Platinum’s clash against CAPS United at Mandava was abandoned in the 86th minute with the miners leading 1-0.

Mapeza’s men were eventually awarded the points via a disciplinary committee ruling that also slapped CAPS United with a US$4000 fine.

Chegutu Pirates have been summoned to a hearing by the PSL following the abandonment of their match against Dynamos at Baobab where the newboys refused to let the game restart as they protested an injury-time goal scored by DeMbare.

For all the attacks levelled against the referees, Mapeza, has, however, come out in defence of the match officials.

The Zimbabwe skipper and coach, who last year threatened to quit the game over biased officiating, urged patience with the match officials.

He argued that the game’s stakeholders needed to also understand that referees are prone to mistakes “like any other humans’’ and that the errors are part of the game.

“Everybody should know that in a game of football you win, you lose and you draw,’’ said Mapeza.

“Whatever the referees are going to do let us respect that, otherwise if we are not going to respect the referees then there are going to be problems.’’

An explosive encounter is on the cards after FC Platinum eased into third place and a point behind leaders and Manica Diamonds who both have 19 points.

Depending on how Manica Diamonds fare in the Eastern Region derby clash with Bikita Minerals, FC Platinum could go top should they overcome Bosso.

Mapeza pleaded with the fans, especially, to exercise restraint when protesting referees’ decisions.

And Mapeza pleaded with the supporters that even when match officials make grave mistakes, supporters must always exercise restraint.

“We have to respect the referees…we saw what happened in that match between Real Madrid and Bayern Munich and was there any crowd trouble? No!

“Why can’t we learn from that

“Referees are also human, they make mistakes and we should accept that, if we really love our football, we should respect referees’ decisions.’’ Mapeza said.