Mapeza makes single change

Tadious Manyepo Sports Reporter

Warriors coach Norman Mapeza has made just a single change to the team which started against Senegal on Monday as he seeks to collect the maximum points in today’s match against Malawi.

Lyon forward Tino Kadewere starts ahead of Prince Dube who was the point man against Senegal in Zimbabwe’s opening African Cup of Nations loss to Senegal on Monday.

Kadewere will play high with Ishmael Wadi and Bruce Kangwa coming from the flanks while captain Knowledge Musona will be assigned with creativity behind the strike force.

Kundai Benyu who has been a huge doubt over the week as he was recuperating from a tendon knock retains his place along with Kelvin Madzongwe at central midfield.

Goalkeeper Petros Mhari, who was outstanding in the first game takes his post between the sticks with Gerald Takwara, Onismor Bhasera, Teenage Hadebe and Takudzwa Chimwemwe completing the line-up.

Warriors first 11 against Malawi:

Petros Mhari, Takudzwa Chimwemwe, Onismor Bhasera, Gerald Takwara, Teenage Hadebe, Kelvin Madzongwe, Kundai Benyu, Ishmael Wadi, Bruce Kangwa, Knowledge Musona, Tino Kadewere