Mapeza challenges FCP players

Mukudzei Chingwere Sports Reporter

FC PLATINUM coach, Norman Mapeza, has demanded a response from his champions following their unexpected defeat at the hands of Premiership debutants, TelOne, in their last outing.

The two-time title winning side are back in action this afternoon with another tricky assignment against ZPC Kariba at Mandava.

The defending champions are winless in their previous two league games and last Sunday’s wilting to TelOne left those fronting the miners’ cause pressing panic buttons.

As a result, Mapeza has challenged his players to stand up and be counted after they slid from the top of the table into fifth place.

The former Warriors trainer described the match as a must-win for his men to stay in sight of the leading pack of joint leaders Chapungu and CAPS United, who have opened a two-point gap.

However, the FC Platinum gaffer knows it will not be easy for his men to collect full points from the electricians who collected maximum points from them at Mandava last year.

“It is not going to be any easy game for us. We have always struggled playing at home against ZPC Kariba.

“(But) we have to show a response, they (his players) have to stand up and be counted.

“I have told the guys we want to win this game at, all cost, if we really want to stay up there with those above us.

“We have talked to the boys after the game against TelOne and everybody knows what is at stake,” said Mapeza.

ZPC Kariba have been impressive, winning five of their previous six league games.

With 15 points in the bag, they are one rung above the platinum miners on the log standings.

Another interesting match is expected this afternoon when Harare City clash with Triangle at Rufaro.

Both teams are eager for transformation following their inconsistent performances which have seen them gather identical seven points apiece from as many matches.

Fixtures

Today

FC Platinum v ZPC Kariba (Mandava)

Bulawayo Chiefs v Dynamos (Barbourfields)

Black Rhinos v Hwange (NSS)

Harare City v Triangle United (Rufaro)

Ngezi Platinum v Yadah (Baobab)

Tomorrow

Manica Diamonds v TelOne (Gibbo)

Highlanders v Herentals (Barbourfields)

Chapungu v Chicken Inn (Mandava)

CAPS United v Mushowani Stars (NSS)