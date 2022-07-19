Manyuchi Academy launches boxing tourney in Chivhu

Tadious Manyepo Sports Reporter

THE Charles Manyuchi Boxing Academy has launched a nine-bout international tournament at Phil-Jen Lodges in Chivhu this afternoon.

The tournament which has two international title fights involving Zimbabweans will be staged at the same venue on August 6.

Tatenda “Signature” Biningu faces off against Zambia’s Philimon Hara for the unified WBF and WABA super-bantamweight titles in the main event.

Another Zimbabwean Evans Usavihwevhu will tackle Yohane Banda for the WBF lightweight title.

The event, which was also attended by the Zimbabwe National Boxing and Wrestling Control Board Lawrence Zimbudzana has attracted massive sponsorship from different corporates including Regency Hotels and Mr T-35.

Promoter of the event, Prosper Chibaya, said all was set for the tournament.

“The stage is set for the event. We have nine bouts on the bill including two international title fights,” said Chibaya.