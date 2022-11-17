‘Manyonda a unifier’

Presiding Priest, Lainos Mukumbuzi, performs funeral rites during a memorial service for national hero Cde Kenneth Manyonda at St Gerard’s Parish in Harare yesterday. — Picture: Edward Zvemisha

Joseph Madzimure Senior Reporter

THE national hero, Cde Kenneth Manyonda, was a unifier and astute politician who loved his community and country, family and friends said yesterday.

Cde Manyonda (88), who died on Wednesday last week after a long illness, will be buried at the National Heroes Acre on Saturday.

A memorial church service was held at St Gerard Parish in Borrowdale, Harare yesterday in honour of the national hero, where family and friends bade him farewell.

Father Lainos Mukumbuzi, who baptised him in Waterfalls two years ago, presided over the memorial service.

“He represented his constituencies diligently, where he left a mark. He also distinguished himself well in Manicaland Province when he was appointed resident minister. I am sure the people of Buhera and Manicaland remember him as their real hero. He did his part and I think he was a good gentleman,” said Father Mukumbuzi.

Niece to the hero, Mrs Cecilia Vimbainashe Dauramanzi, wife of the late national hero Charles Dauramanzi, said Cde Manyonda was a family man and an astute politician.

“One could see his leadership qualities. He had his family at heart. He was someone who humbled himself. He loved everyone despite one’s standing in society,” said Mrs Dauramanzi.

She thanked President Mnangagwa and the entire Zanu PF leadership for conferring Cde Manyonda with national hero status.

The late national hero was baptised as a Catholic two years ago in Waterfalls, which was initiated by his sister.

Daughter to the national hero, Susan, said her father was an educationist inclined towards politics.

“He was a man of the people who sourced food from donors in 1992 during the drought period, which made him popular with the people of Buhera,” she said.

His niece, Catherine, described him as a principled man who was corrupt-free.

The national hero’s son, Mr Edmore Manyonda, said his father was a statesman who toed the party line to his last days.

The hero joined politics during the days of the National Democratic Party (NDP) and remained engaged until independence.

Cde Manyonda suffered harassment and incarceration at the hands of the colonial authorities, but without ever giving up or abandoning the cause.

After independence, the nationalist served his country diligently, including in the higher office of minister of Government after his appointment as deputy minister and, later as Governor of Manicaland Province.

Cde Manyonda also served as Member of Parliament for Buhera North after defeating the late MDC president, Mr Morgan Tsvangirai, during the 2000 parliamentary elections.

As a Member of Parliament for Buhera North, he served the community with remarkable foresight, including in respect of a rural livestock upgrading programme which he introduced well before the Land Reform Programme.

Cde Manyonda was the acting Chief Nerutanga at the time of his death.

He was born in Buhera in 1934 and after completing his education, he worked in various jobs in the industrial and commercial sector.

Cde Manyonda is survived by four children.

Mourners are gathered at number 46 Guilford Road, Brookview, Hogerty Hill, Borrowdale, Harare.