Manyame rural council $1,3 billion budget approved

Andrew Muvishi Mashonaland East Correspondent

The Ministry of Local Government and Public Works has approved Manyame Rural District Council’s $1,3 billion budget for 2022, with an increment of more than 100 percent.

Last year, the budget was pegged at $658 million.

Manyame Rural District Council treasurer Eugine Maramba said the total approved budget is $1.3 billion and has increased by 107 percent.

“The total approved budget for 2022 is $1 361 684 266 and the previous budget was pegged at $658 343 254.56 which translates to an increment of 107 percent,” she said.

Finance Committee Chairperson Councillor Ian Manyere said they were still facing challenges on service delivery.

“We still have a long way to go in terms of service delivery,” he said. “The 2022 budget seeks to address these service delivery challenges by focusing on social services delivery as well as infrastructural development and maintenance.”

Clr Manyere said they had employed various strategies to recover what they were owed.

“We engage various strategies such as debt collection, encouraging debtors to come up with flexible payment plans, as well as handing over defaulters to our legal practitioner where engagement failed,” he said.