Manyame RDC constructs clinic in Ward 3

Bwoni clinic which is being constructed by Manyamwe Rural District Council in Ward 3. Construction which is funded by devolution is now 90 percent complete. Picture : Victor Maphosa

Victor Maphosa

Mashonaland East Bureau

Construction of Bwoni Clinic in Ward 3 of Manyame Rural District Council is now at 90 percent complete, with the health institution expected to be opened in March this year.

Bwoni clinic construction was initially started by the community a few years back and now the local authority intervened by channelling devolution funds which has seen tremendous construction progress.

The whole clinic structure is complete serve for the doors which need to be fitted.

The council using the same funds is also building two modern staff houses at the site which are both above 60 percent complete.

Yesterday, council authorities visited the construction site to have an appreciation of construction progress.

In an interview with The Herald on the sidelines of the site tour, council chairman Alderman Ian Manyere said completion of the clinic will bring relief to the community of Ward 3, who are currently walking up to ten kilometres to the next health facility.

“We want to thank the Government for availing devolution funds which were used on this clinic, as well as the community who provided labour as well as other resources. This clinic is strategically positioned and will reduce the distance currently travelled by people from this ward to the next clinic.”