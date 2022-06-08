Manyame gets $44m for roads rehab

Mashonaland East Bureau

THE Government this year has allocated $44 892 934,00 to Manyame Rural District Council for the rehabilitation of roads under the local authority’s jurisdiction, as the Second Republic works around the clock to ensure its citizens have the best road infrastructure.

To date, the council has received $26 798 430,16 and already, work is in progress to ensure road network is improved.

Using part of the devolution funds and some from their coffers, the Manyame Rural District Council procured a grader, which was commissioned last week by Minister of Presidential Affairs and Monitoring of Government Programmes Dr Jorum Gumbo on the sidelines of a clean-up exercise held at Dema business centre in Mashonaland East Province.

Dr Gumbo was representing President Mnangagwa on the auspicious event.

In an interview with The Herald, Manyame RDC chief executive officer Ms Farirai Guta said $4 489 293 is being used towards routine maintenance while the $22 309 136 is for the periodic maintenance projects.

“In the current year Manyame RDC has a total allocation of $44 892 934 under the Emergency Roads Rehabilitation Programme 2.0. To date council has received $4 489 293 towards routine maintenance and $22 309 136 towards periodic maintenance projects.

“Under routine maintenance council has so far maintained 220 km of its roads towards achieving an annual target of 720km.

“As a periodic maintenance project, 1,7km of roads at Guzha Business Centre are expected to be surfaced by spray and chip type of surfacing by end of the year 2022.

“Earthworks have been done for 3,3km whilst all surfacing materials for the 1,7km have been mobilised on site. Surfacing contractor has also been engaged and works are expected to commence once temperatures become suitable since we are now in winter,” Ms Guta said.

Recently, Manyame RDC received complements from the President for using devolution funds to procure a refuse compactor for the collection of waste for proper disposal.

Also, ZANU PF Seke legislator Cde Munyaradzi Kashambe also commended the council for using devolution funds to procure a grader and refuse trucks.

“Seke will never be the same in terms of service delivery. Roads will be rehabilitated and this is good for the people. We thank our President for making sure devolution funds are there.”

Cde Kashambe said the recognition by President Mnangagwa was testimony that Manyame RDC was working hard.