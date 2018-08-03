Mannex takes reggae act to Red Cafe

Arts Correspondent

Reggae star Mannex is set to perform at Red Café tonight as the venue continues to bring variety to showbiz. Mannex (born Emmanuel Motsi) is one of the most consistent reggae performers in the country and he has a good following. He made a name as one of the lead singers for Transit Crew before he decided to go it alone.

Red Café has brought various musicians to offer many entertainment options to its patrons and merrymakers in general.

Mannex said they will have a great show that will take reggae lovers through a memorable night.

“We have many reggae fans that want best nights, but the venues for our music are now limited. I am glad that Red Café is also considering our genre. We will have regular shows at the venue and make sure that our fans get the best entertainment,” said Mannex.

“We have been holding shows at various venues outside town and I am happy that we now have a central venue in the city centre where we can meet our fans and have fun.”

A spokesperson of Red Café said people are coming in huge numbers to endorse the new place.

“We have a good programme each week and people are coming to support the artistes. We have a variety of entertainment and there is something for everyone. We are looking forward to a good time with Mannex at Red Café,” said the spokesperson.