Manicaland’s Engineer Maganga shines at awards ceremony

Ministry of Transport and Infrastructural Development permanent Secretary Engineer Joy Makumbe posing a picture with Manicaland Province Road Engineer Kudzai Maganga.

Freeman Razemba

Senior Reporter

Manicaland Province Roads Engineer Kudzai Maganga won the Best Provincial Road Engineer Award for the first half of 2024 during the inaugural Permanent Secretary Award ceremony hosted by the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructural Development in Harare this weekend.

The awards seek to reward provincial road engineers for the sterling work they are doing in roads construction.



Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructural Development, Engineer Joy Makumbe officiated at the ceremony and urged ministry officials to continue working together.



Engineer Maganga said his success comes from the teamwork in Manicaland and said the awards will encourage healthy competition among road engineers.



He also thanked the Ministry for supporting him.