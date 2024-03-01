Manicaland welcomes hosting Uhuru celebrations

Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution for Manicaland Advocate Misheck Mugadza

Zvamaida Murwira Senior Reporter

The Manicaland provincial leadership has welcomed the decision by Government to hold the 44th national independence celebrations at Murambinda Growth Point in Buhera district, saying that is in line with the Second Republic led by President Mnangagwa’s devolution and decentralisation thrust.

Holding of national events in Buhera district is also consistent with Government thrust of leaving no one and no place behind as hosting such events is being rotated among the provinces.

Preparations to hold Independence Day celebrations in Buhera have since started in earnest, with sub-committees constituted after Government announced after the Cabinet meeting on Tuesday through Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Dr Jenfan Muswere that the celebrations and children’s party would be held at Murambinda.

“Murambinda B Secondary School will host the 2024 Independence Anniversary Celebrations; Murambinda A Primary School will host the Children’s Party, while Murambinda B Primary School will host the Independence Anniversary Gala,” said Minister Muswere.

The celebrations would run under the theme: “Zim@44: Unity, peace and development towards Vision 2030.”

Commenting on the decision to hold the event at Murambinda, Minister of State for Manicaland Provincial Affairs and Devolution, Advocate Misheck Mugadza, said they were elated to host the national event.

“As a province, we are greatly excited to be hosting the national independence commemorations,” he said.

“We want to thank President Mnangagwa and the national leadership for according us this opportunity to honour our gallant sons, both living and fallen, who took up arms to fight the colonial regime.

“Manicaland province played a huge role in the fight for the liberation of this country.”

Adv Mugadza said Manicaland was one of the provinces that bore the brunt of the liberation struggle.

Some of the atrocities by the brutal Rhodesian regime were experienced in Rusape, Matumba Six near Old Mutare Mission and Ruda in Honde Valley.

Adv Mugadza said the independence national flag team will depart from Harare, make a sojourn at the Butcher in Rusape and Dzapasi Assembly Point in Buhera before proceeding to the venue.

“We urge war veterans that were assembled at Dzapasi Assembly Point to be there. We will be giving dates very soon,” said Adv Mugadza.

Buhera North MP, Cde Philip Guyo, said they were happy with hosting the Independence celebrations.

“We owe this to our leader, His Excellency President Mnangagwa,” he said.

“We are quite happy with Buhera hosting the celebrations. The venue is in my constituency and we will do our best to have a successful event.”

Buhera South MP Cde Ngonidzashe Mudekunye said the event would transform the district in terms of improvement in infrastructure such as roads and schools.

“As people of Buhera South constituency, we bear testimony to the mantra leaving no one and no place behind,” he said. “For a long time we had felt left behind. We recently had the tourism gala held at Birchenough Bridge township which left roads tarred and now a national event is being held in our district.

“The event is going to see a lot of our major roads rehabilitated. As Buhera South we are extremely grateful for what the President has done for us.”

Buhera Central MP Cde Sam Matema said Dzapasi assembly point in his constituency was a reminder of how gallant fighters waged the liberation struggle.

Roadworks and civil works in preparation of the event is expected to start soon. This would include rehabilitation of the Murambinda-Birchenough Road and other feeder roads.

The hosting of the major event was expected to be good news for most villagers who hope to see the transformation of infrastructure of the district such as roads, adjacent schools and hospital.

Buhera is renowned for Dzapasi assembly point in Buhera Central constituency which was one of the areas where liberation fighters assembled after the ceasefire after waging a war that saw the country attain its independence.

There is also Matendera Monuments, which has also been declared a national monument and plans are afoot to erect a perimeter fence being spearheaded by local leadership.

Buhera also bore the brunt of the liberation struggle as villagers bear testimony of the war they endured for the attainment of independence in 1980.

The district boasts of Marovanyati dam, which is providing irrigation to surrounding areas who are into horticulture and vegetable gardening both at household and commercial level.

There is lithium extraction in the district that has provided employment to many villagers in the area.

There will be the President’s Independence Trophy to be played between Dynamos and Highlanders.

Last year’s independence celebrations were held in Mount Darwin, Mashonaland Central, where an independence gala was held, much to the delight of villagers in the area.