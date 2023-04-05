Manicaland shifts focus

Zvamaida Murwira Senior Reporter

Zanu PF Manicaland province says the just-ended primary elections are now water under the bridge and have now shifted focus to the forthcoming general elections to ensure a resounding success for President Mnangagwa and the revolutionary party.

In a statement, Zanu PF Manicaland Provincial Secretary for Information and Publicity, Cde Sam Matema said the province was united on the task at hand where they are determined to face the opposition and deliver 5 million votes to President Mnangagwa in the forthcoming harmonised elections.

“Now that the elections have come and gone, the province is resolute in its quest to deliver a resounding victory for the President and the revolutionary party Zanu PF during the harmonised elections later this year. The party is united, and the unity finds expression in the fact that in Zanu PF, there are no winners and losers,” said Cde Matema.

“Those that participated in the elections have since come together, regrouped, and are singing the same hymn from the same hymn sheet – The song of unparalleled electoral victory come harmonised elections. Noone and no place will be left behind as we march towards a resounding victory for the President and the party, Zanu PF.”

He said all the eight districts of Manicaland Province participated in all 26 constituencies in the holding of primary elections to candidates who will represent the party during the harmonised elections.

“At least 99.99 percent of CVs submitted were accepted, and the party allowed the grassroots to express their will and democratic right to choose and express themselves freely via internal structures and processes,” he said.

“Internal challenges notwithstanding, internal solutions were proffered and activated leading to a peaceful election, lessons being drawn from the attendant challenges with the net effect of strengthening, entrenching and buttressing internal democracy in the revolutionary party. “

Zanu PF Politburo has since endorsed the bulk of the election outcome which it described as a democratic expression of millions of people who took part in the intra-party elections.

There will be re-runs in only five constituencies as the revolutionary party seeks to assert ethical standards in its plebiscite.

They are Gokwe Nembudziya, Churu, Zvimba West, Insiza North and Mbare will hold a re-run at a date to be announced.