Manicaland ready to show Zanu PF mobilisation prowess with Star Rally

In Manicaland Province, the Zanu PF Government has scored numerous successes across the province which have been positively impacting the lives of every citizen.

Blessings Chidakwa

Zimpapers Elections Desk

The east never disappoints, it always lives up to its billing.

On June 24, the wise from the east hosted the Zanu PF national campaign launch at Mutema Secondary in Chipinge. Those with ears heard, those with eyes saw that Zanu PF is unconquerable and indeed it is the people’s party of choice.

Today, the province will once again host the unstoppable Zanu PF juggernaut for a provincial Presidential Star Rally where the party is expected to yet again show its mobilisation might.

Just like in the other eight provinces visited so far, the message is the same that Zanu PF’s works, which are leaving no one and no place behind, are simply its manifesto.

As the ruling party is basking in glory, according to a compendium of projects carried between 2018 to 2022 every sector benefited.

The Second Republic through the Education 5.0 model of putting theory into practice saw the establishment of the Verify medical and industrial gases plants at Feruka.

The initiative was in response to the devastating Covid-19 pandemic. The oxygen and acetylene gases plants were respectively launched on August 19, 2021, and July 27, 2022, by President Mnangagwa.

Donations of oxygen gas were done locally and regionally to Mozambique and Botswana respectively towards Covid-19 interventions.

Verify Engineering (Pvt) Ltd also established a solar energy plant to provide energy to the gas plants and the national grid for excess electricity. Zimbabwe started exporting oxygen to countries like Mozambique in the first quarter of 2023.

In the health sector, Government has constructed 22 new clinics across the province, connected 14 health centres to the digital platform while nine pharmaceutical stores were established and three clinics renovated.

In an effort to modernise, industrialise and promote investment as well as employment creation the Second Republic enunciated the Zimbabwe National Industrial Development Policy (2019-2023).

Manicaland Province has seen a steady revival of the manufacturing sector through the establishment and retooling of new and existing companies, respectively.

Among the companies are Mega Market Wheat Milling, Willowton, La Rochelle organics processing plant, CICADA Katiyo avocado processing plant, Cashel Valley saw milling plant and Wattle Company veneer plant and kiln.

In terms of roads, the Emergency Road Rehabilitation Programme 1 & 2 (ERRP) saw the repair, reconstruction and rehabilitation of trunk roads and bridges.

“Twenty three kilometres of Kopa-Jopa Road were constructed and tarred, while a cumulative 1 956km were graded in the province. The National Railways of Zimbabwe (NRZ) has retooled and refurbished wagons to ease goods transportation while ZUPCO availed buses for improved passenger movement within both rural and urban set ups.

“Due to Cyclone Idai which affected various areas in the province, Government and other development partners made great efforts in resuscitating damaged road infrastructure in the province,” reads part of the compendium.

Ninety six access roads with a total of 1 956km were graded across all districts with 23km Kopa-Jopa Road constructed and tarred resulting in improved movement of passengers and goods.

Thirteen access roads totalling 156km were graded in Chimanimani, 14 access roads (171.km) graded in Chipinge and 19 access roads (335,1km) graded in Mutasa.

Others are 12 access roads totalling 220km graded in Buhera, 9 access roads (471km) graded in Makoni, 25 access roads (455km) graded in Mutare.

Also2 832km was covered in overall routine road maintenance works in the province.

The province is renowned for outdoor adventure tourism, characterised by mountainous scenery and natural waterfalls. The province is home to the highest and second highest mountains in the country, Mt Nyangani and Chimanimani Mountains.

Manicaland has a versatile economy, producing more than 70 percent of Zimbabwe’s diamonds in addition to agricultural production of fruits (bananas, peaches, mangoes, apples, litchi and avocado). It also produces macadamia nuts, Irish potatoes, tea and coffee, and timber.

In an effort to provide a good environment for education, the following developments have been fostered in the province: 12 x2 classroom blocks refurbished/constructed, 70×10 squat-hole blair toilets constructed, seven water system toilets constructed, 12 teachers’ houses refurbished/constructed and two-foot bridges constructed.

Access to potable and safe drinking water, a basic for human health and well-being, was also prioritised with 17 piped water schemes maintained and rehabilitated.

In order to alleviate the effects of climate change and the ever growing demand for water from various economic sectors, Government has invested in the following key projects in the province: 190 new boreholes drilled out of which 79 Presidential boreholes were drilled while 3 688 boreholes were maintained and rehabilitated.

Also 1 950 goats were distributed under the Presidential Goat Scheme while 32 500 chicks were also distributed under the Presidential Poultry Pass-On Scheme.

A total of 175 schools were connected to internet across all districts.