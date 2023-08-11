Manicaland pays tribute to distinguished lawyer Tomana

Cletus Mushanawani and Ray Bande

THE people of Manicaland have described national hero and Zimbabwe’s Ambassador to the Democratic Republic of Congo, Ambassador Johannes Tomana as one of the best legal brains to emerge from the province.

Ambassador Tomana died in Honde Valley on Sunday after a short illness. Born on September 9, 1967, Ambassador Tomana traces his roots to Mutasa District.

He was conferred national hero status by President Mnangagwa on Wednesday. Burial arrangements were yet to be announced at the time of going to print.

Zanu PF Manicaland provincial chairman, Cde Tawanda Mukodza said Ambassador Tomana’s death is a big loss to Manicaland as he was one of the best legal brains to emerge from the province.

“We want to thank President Mnangagwa for bestowing the national hero status on Ambassador Tomana. His death is a big blow to Manicaland and Zimbabwe at large.

“He was a legal person who wanted to see the empowerment of blacks as evidenced by the role he played during the land reform programme and the selling of the country’s diamonds through the Kimberley Process.

“His conferment as a national hero is a befitting honour for the contributions he made as the Attorney General and Prosecutor General respectively. We have lost a barrister par-excellence,” said Cde Mukodza.

Zanu PF Central Committee member and a senior legal practitioner who worked with Ambassador Tomana in the National Prosecuting Authority Board, Cde Misheck Mugadza said the late national hero was hard working.

“I worked with Ambassador Tomana in the National Prosecuting Authority Board where I once served as a board member. The country has lost a brilliant lawyer. He was very hard working and forthright. He was also consistent in the discharge of his duties.

“When he was appointed Ambassador, he was the right choice for that post because he was a good negotiator and a cool guy. He was a straight talker. Zimbabwe has lost a patriotic and dedicated son who served his country with distinction. The national hero status is a befitting honour for Ambassador Tomana,” said Cde Mugadza.

Young Johannes served as the pioneer head boy at an Anglican-run institution in Mutasa, St Matthias Tsonzo High School.

The school’s matron, Ms Marry Mabvuta, who knew Ambassador Tomana from his high school days, said the iconic legal practitioner was extremely intelligent despite his tough upbringing.

“Everyone around knows that he (Ambassador Tomana) had a tough upbringing. He had to help his mother mould bricks for the school in order for him to attend classes. He was never shy about that.

“Despite that, he outsmarted fellow learners in class because he was super intelligent in all subjects. Even when he later enrolled at St Augustine’s High School, popularly known as kwaTsambe, he would not come back for the school holidays as he had to do menial jobs at the school to fund his education,” said Ms Mabvuta.

A long serving teacher at St Mathias Tsonzo High School, Mrs Chipo Tsvarai said: “Ambassador Tomana donated the first computer at this school. He went on to sponsor the school’s first girls’ hostel fence.

“He also made a number of cash donations to the school each time he came to officiate as guest of honour at our prize giving events. It is sad that he passed on after he had started to build an educational complex, the plans had already been drawn.”

Ambassador Tomana was passionate about his former school such that his first born son, Ricky, also went to St Mathias Tsonzo High School.

His close high school friend who remained in touch with the departed national hero in old age, Mr Amos Simbarashe Mashingaidze, spoke of a multi-talented personality who was not only intelligent, but also a naturally gifted sportsman.

“We became friends with the late Ambassador Tomana in 1978 when he came here with his family. He joined us in Grade Four. We went through primary school together.

“When we attained independence, he became the pioneer head boy at St Mathias Tsonzo High School. He was a brilliant student and a talented footballer,” said Mr Mashingaidze.

He said Ambassador Tomana’s sense of patriotism was enhanced through the political education that his generation received from freedom fighters after their normal school lessons.

“I remember very well that apart from the lessons in class at school, we also got political education from freedom fighters back then when the war of liberation was at its peak. I would like to believe that this was the root of his political consciousness and a deep sense of patriotism,” he said.

Mr Mashingaidze said together with the late national hero, they also participated in the liberation struggle through reconnaissance.

“We were sent to spy on enemies as well as running errands for freedom fighters. We would help in carrying supplies to freedom fighters at the war front. It was risky but we had to do it,” he said.

Mr Mashingaidze added: “Ambassador Tomana is a true national hero. We sincerely thank the Government for honouring him.”