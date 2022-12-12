Manicaland improves Covid-19 vaccine uptake

Rumbidzayi Zinyuke Health Reporter

The majority of Secondary Schools in Manicaland have increased Covid-19 vaccination rates to more than 70 percent as the country continues to strive towards reaching herd immunity.

Early this year, Government included the 12 to 16 year olds in the inoculation drive as part of efforts to improve vaccine uptake. As a result, all Secondary School learners and some in Primary school, were included in the exercise.

Manicaland Provincial Medical Director Dr Munyaradzi Mukuzunga said the province had made significant strides to improve coverage,

“Most of our Secondary Schools, which are a priority area, have reached more than 70 percent coverage in terms of the second dose. For the bigger population, we are currently at 72 percent for the first dose, 58 percent for second dose and 15,8 percent for third dose,” he said.

He said the province was taking steps to strengthen community engagement to ensure more people get vaccinated ahead of the festive season.

To date, Manicaland has reported 30 357 Covid cases with 29 737 recoveries and 569 deaths.

“Except for a few deaths along the way, we are happy that over the last four months we have reported a few deaths because of the high coverage in terms of vaccination. However, we would want to improve uptake of the second and third doses to about 70 percent,” Dr Mukuzunga said.