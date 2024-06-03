Manica Diamonds sweep awards

Sports Reporter

CASTLE Lager Premier Soccer League leaders, Manica Diamonds, have clinched both the Coach and Player of the Month gongs for May after another impressive run.

Jairos Tapera won a second successive Coach of the Month title while his trusted hitman, Michael Tapera, was rewarded for keeping Manica Diamonds on top of the Premiership.

Tapera was called up to the senior national team that is preparing for the 2026 Fifa World Cup qualifiers against Lesotho and South Africa to cap a brilliant spell in domestic football.

Manica Diamonds won four and drew one in their five matches in May to finish a point ahead of former champions FC Platinum.

