Manica Diamonds fire coach

Eddie Chikamhi Senior Sports Reporter

STRUGGLING Premier Soccer League side Manica Diamonds have fired their coach Johanisi Nhumwa following a run of poor results in the second half of the campaign.

The club announced that they reached the decision to part ways with Nhumwa and his entire technical team, that included assistant coach Christopher Mwanza and goalkeepers coach Peter Masibera, by mutual consent.

This follows Sunday’s 0-1 home defeat by Dynamos at Sakubva, which was their fourth straight defeat in recent outings.

Manica Diamonds, who started the season on a high, have since dropped to 10th place following a poor second half of the season. The club has roped in a new technical team headed by Jairos Tapera, who crosses the floor from Triangle.

“Manica Diamonds Football Club would like to inform all its stakeholders that the club has parted ways with head coach Johanisi Nhumwa and his technical team by mutual consent,” said the club in a statement.

“We sincerely appreciate the services rendered by the technical team to the club and we wish them well in their future endeavors.”

The club said Tapera will be assisted by the trio of former Young Warriors coach Tafadzwa Mashiri, Patrick Mandizha and Thembinkosi Sibanda. Ticharambana Zikai survived the purge and will retain his post as team manager.