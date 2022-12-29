Manhunt for three Chinhoyi robbers

Conrad Mupesa

Mash West Bureau

A manhunt has been launched for three men who last week shot and robbed a former Chinhoyi Standard Chartered Bank manager and businessman, Mr David Chirenje, at his Alaska home, 15km west of Mashonaland West provincial capital. The robbery occurred on December 23.

Chirenje sustained serious injuries from three gun shots and was rushed to Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals in Harare where he is recuperating.

Mashonaland West acting provincial police spokesperson, Assistant Inspector Ian Kohwera, confirmed the incident.

The former bank manager, who has the grace of God to thank, was confronted by three armed men who had forcibly gained access into his bedroom through the kitchen door at around 7pm.

The assailants were armed with three pistols and two knives, and putting on black jackets and reflective blue work suits while covering their faces with masks.

“They threatened Chirenje with death, pointing guns at him if he failed to give them money,” he said.

Chirenje had initially resisted their demands before the robbers shot him in the back.

“He then surrendered his gun cabinet keys. The robbers opened the gun cabinet and took his FN Browning pistol and US$4 000 cash and disappeared into the night,” he added.

His family reported the matter at Chinhoyi Rural Police Station and investigators attended the scene.

The attack occurred barely two weeks after police in Chinhoyi declared war on yet-to-be apprehended armed robbers who robbed and killed an individual in two different incidences.

In a related case, a Chinhoyi First Capital Bank manager, was attacked by armed robbers at his house in the low-density of Mzari.

The victim is recovering at Chinhoyi Provincial Hospital, after he was shot several times in the legs by the unidentified men as they ransacked the house and made off with money and other valuables.

The robbers were demanding vault keys, which the victim did not have.