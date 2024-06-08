Manhunt for fugitive killer driver

Crime Reporter

Police have launched a manhunt for a haulage truck driver, who is alleged to have caused the road traffic accident in which four people died while several others were injured on Thursday afternoon at the 32km peg along the Harare-Mutare Road when a Tenda bus collided with a haulage truck and a Phils and Pats bus.

After the accident, the truck driver fled the scene, abandoning the truck.

National police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi said the Tenda bus was driving to Mutare whilst the Phils and Pats bus was on its way to Harare.

“The bodies of the victims were taken to Marondera Provincial Hospital mortuary for post-mortem while the injured were referred to Marondera Provincial Hospital and Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals,” he said.

Transport and Infrastructural Development Minister Felix Mhona also visited the accident scene and pledged to assist the victims. He was sadenned by the continued spike in road accidents caused by human error.

Minister Mhona, who was sent by the Presidium to visit the crash site and commiserate with the bereaved families, said: “I am deeply saddened, along with President Mnangagwa and the two Vice Presidents, about this unfortunate incident.

“This is the reason we came; they advised me to come here, assess the situation on the ground, and quickly inform them of the assistance required.”

Minister Mhona advised drivers to take responsibility after causing an accident, citing the pain caused by the lorry driver’s disappearance from the accident scene.

“We continue to warn members of the public and drivers to be cautious on the roads.

“Currently, we are unaware of the driver’s whereabouts, and lives have been lost,” he said.

Preliminary investigations had indicated that the buses had the necessary paperwork to operate on the roads, but Minister Mhona said the authorities would investigate further.

“I have received a report that the buses have all the necessary paperwork, and it appears that the accident was caused by the lorry driver in front of the buses.

“However, I appeal to the public not to publish false information when incidents like this occur, as it may cause unnecessary stress to the relatives of the people travelling on these buses.

“Instead, let us wait for the official report. I would like to thank all those who assisted the victims trapped under the buses.”

Meanwhile,police have confirmed another fatal road accident that occurred at the 48km peg along Mutare-Juliasdale Road on Tuesday when a Ford Ranger black double cab registration number AFK 8349 with three passengers on board, was involved in a head-on collision with a black Honda Fit registration number AFE 8211, which had six passengers on board.

Four people died on the spot while seven others were injured.

The bodies of the victims were taken to Victoria Chitepo Provincial Hospital mortuary in Mutare while the injured were admitted to the same hospital.