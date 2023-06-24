Manhunt for 5 Hwedza clinic robbers

The solar panels that were abandoned by the robbers

Victor Maphosa Mashonaland East Bureau

The community around Gotora Clinic in Hwedza reacted in strength when a gang of six robbers attempted to steal the solar panels at the clinic and forced them to flee.

The community then made the prompt police reports and descriptions allowing the police to intercept the getaway car 10km away leading to the arrest of one gang member, the seizure of their getaway car and the recovery of the laptop and cellphones stolen at the clinic. Now the police are hunting down the other five who escaped in foot in the darkness.

On Monday night the gang went to Gotora Clinic armed with machetes, knives and logs, and overpowered Mr Tinashe Moyo, a security guard on duty at the clinic.

He was tied hand and foot with shoelaces before the gang went to the solar panel stand armed with bolt cutters and removed the panels, and then going into a room and stealing a laptop and a phone from an expectant mother.

The gang was tackling the cage where the batteries for the panels are safeguarded when the community, now mobilised and gathered, swept up.

As the community members approached the clinic, the gang saw the danger and immediately abandoned the 12 solar panels and sped off in their getaway car. A prompt report was made to the police, who managed to intercept them 10km away but only arrested one suspect, with the rest of the gang disappearing into the darkness on foot.

But police managed to seize the getaway car and recover the stolen cell phones and the laptop.

Mashonaland East provincial police spokesperson Inspector Simon Chazovachiyi praised the community for their prompt and effective action.

“Allow me to thank the Gotora community for being so united. They have shown the good effects of good community policing initiatives by coming out in their numbers after hearing the unusual sound from the clinic.

“We appeal to anyone with information which may lead to the arrest of the five suspects on the run to approach CID Marondera or any nearest police station,” Insp Chazovachiyi said.

Another gang of five suspects, armed with a pistol, attacked two farmers from Hwedza and stole 15 bales of tobacco.

It is alleged that Mr Tron and Mr Taurai Karembo had a tyre puncture while transporting tobacco to Marondera Sales Floors when they were approached by the five robbers who were in a Nissan Atlas truck.

One robber drew a pistol and pointed it on Taurai and ordered the two to sit on the ground while the rest of the gang loaded all the 15 bales onto their Nissan Atlas truck.

The gang then robbed the two of US$90, cell phones, national identity cards as well as bank cards.

The robbers then drove off.

Insp Chazovachiyi appealed for information which may lead to the arrest of the gang.