Manhize test runs enter final stage

The Manhize steel plant is expected to be one of Africa’s biggest integrated steelworks and is owned by Disco, one of the three local subsidiaries of China’s stainless steel producer, Tsingshan Holdings Group Limited.

Bulawayo Bureau

AS the Dinson Iron and Steel Company (Disco) continues with test runs to perfect its systems at the massive US$1,5 billion steel plant in Manhize, Midlands Province, the company has allayed any public safety anxiety and continues to engage communities over the process.

While engineers are busy at work, the company says the boiler blowing and clearing of tubes and pipes results in loud noises that could upset unsuspecting members of the public.

During this process, water is boiled to achieve a designed pressure and temperatures, and steam is released in the process, said company officials.

The test runs successfully started last weekend, paving the way for the commencement of operations next month, with Zimbabwe now well poised to be one of the biggest steel producers on the African continent.

So far trial runs have been conducted on thermal power stations and the blast furnace, while the construction of an electricity substation has also been completed. Last week, Disco switched on its limestone production unit in preparation for the powering of the iron and steel plant.

In an interview, Dinson public relations manager, Mr Joseph Shoko, said members of the community were conscientised on the commencement of the test runs.

“The test runs are on going and we are experiencing the sound like that of jet fighters — very loud. At first workers and members of the community were curious but now, since it has been happening for days, they have become used,” he said.

“This is where we try to clear tubes and pipes of all possible particles that may be within. Water is boiled to achieve designed pressure and temperatures. Steam is released in the process, that release is the cause of the noise due to pressure escaping from the pipes.

“A good example at home is what happens when water is boiling in a kettle, you remember the hissing sound. This process can go on for three weeks. Valves are also tested during the process,” he explained.

Mr Shoko indicated that the boiler-debuging and testing was critical in clearing any snags or abnormalities and that is trouble shooting.

Zimbabwe Institute of Foundries chief operations officer, Mr Dosman Mangisi, said the powering of Manhize steel plant is a great milestone.

“It’s an indicator that as a country we are achieving our strategic goals towards resuscitation of the country’s economic vision. As a country we can now start counting our steps as a steel giant player, regionally and at continental level,” he said.

The Manhize steel plant is expected to be one of Africa’s biggest integrated steelworks and is owned by Disco, one of the three local subsidiaries of China’s stainless steel producer, Tsingshan Holdings Group Limited.

The group also owns Dinson Colliery in Hwange in Matabeleland North and a ferrochrome plant; Afrochine Smelting Limited in Selous.

The giant investment positions Zimbabwe among the ranks of global steel manufacturing hubs, with projections indicating the country’s potential to emerge as a future powerhouse in the steel and iron industry.

Disco is projected to produce 600 000 tonnes of products in the first phase, rising to 1,2 million tonnes in the second phase, then 3,2 million tonnes in the third phase and ultimately five million tonnes per year in the final phase, earning the country millions of dollars in foreign currency.

Output at the new steel plant is expected to rise to 3,2 million in the third phase and ultimately five million tonnes annually in the final phase supplying a wide range of products to the Zimbabwean industry with direct employment figures at the project reaching 10 000.