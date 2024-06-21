Manhize revs up industrial production

Freedom Mupanedemo and Farirai Machivenyika

The Dinson Iron and Steel plant in Manhize is on course to be a US$5 billion industry and contribute immensely to President Mnangagwa’s vision of the country becoming an upper middle income economy by 2030, Mines and Mining Development Minister Winston Chitando has said.

He said this after touring the plant, which began its first phase of production a week ago.

The first phase will see production of 600 000 tonnes of pig iron with the second phase expected to double the production with the production of steel billets.

“This is the first phase which will see several other stages which will result in a US$5 billion industry.

“Development is a process and not an event and this is an event which began in 2018 which is now seeing the production of pig iron and several other stages will follow” he said.

Apart from production of pig iron, the first phase has seen the completion of a 50MW thermal power plant and another 20 MW from internal heat generated from the ongoing production processes..

“We have also seen the model houses they are building for the families affected by this plant. This is part and parcel of the movement towards Vision 2030. This is a success story here.

“We have iron ore here, we have limestone production and we have metallurgical coal some of which value added to coke the ingredients coming here to make steel. We are talking of a US$5 billion industry,” Minister Chitando said.

Dinson director Mr Wilfred Motsi hailed the company’s investment.

“Dinson has invested over US$2 billion at Manhize and other operations in the country. Here we are now employing nearly 2 000 locals” he said.

He also said a number of Chinese companies have shown interest in investing in the iron and steel value chain at the industrial park envisaged at Manhize.