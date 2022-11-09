Manhize iron and steel plant charms local diplomats

Farirai Machivenyika Senior Reporter

The establishment of the Dinson Iron and Steel Company in Manhize, Chirimhanzu is evidence of the Second Republic under the leadership of President Mnangagwa to attract investment for the development of the country.

The plant which will be Africa’s biggest integrated steel plant, is being spearheaded by DISCO, a subsidiary of Tsingshan Holdings, one of the world’s largest stainless-steel producers.

Yesterday, Zimbabwe’s diplomats posted to various countries across the globe toured the project, which was commissioned by President Mnangagwa last month and commended the President for his vision in opening up the country for investment.

Dean of Zimbabwe’s diplomats and ambassador to Ghana, Ambassador Kufa Chinoza said the project was a result of the President’s policies and would benefit ordinary people.

“These are the fruits of engagement and re-engagement and President Mnangagwa’s ‘Zimbabwe is open for business’ policy,” he said.

“This is a Chinese private company that has come to invest here and we will continue to engage and re-engage as we are out there and when this project is complete, it’s going to be the source for the African steel market. I am based in Accra (Ghana) which is where the secretariat of the Africa Continental Free Trade Area is, and we are going to market steel from this plant to the whole of Africa.

“So we are happy because we are seeing that the New Dispensation is serious in doing business, this is a demonstration of how serious the New Dispensation is.”

Ambassador Chinoza also commended Zanu PF’s Secretary for Information and Publicity and former Zimbabwe’s ambassador to China, Cde Christopher Mutsvangwa, for his efforts in the establishment of the company.

DISCO chairperson Mr Benson Xu also commended the Second Republic after being frustrated during the era of the First Republic.

“We also want to thank the Second Republic, the President, his vision of being open for business. Before that we were hesitant to set up business but the Second Republic opened up a window for us and we are committed to make the steel plant in Zimbabwe because we know the Government will support us everywhere,” he said.

Mr Xu said their target was to produce 600 000 tonnes of steel in their first phase and 10 million tonnes by 2030.

“Steel is a pillar industry for any economy and we are positioning ourselves to work with key stakeholders to deliver the steel project for the key sectors like agriculture, manufacturing and mining.

“The steel will only be exported once we satisfy local demand, regional demand and that is our commitment to Government of Zimbabwe,” he said.

Ambassador Mutsvangwa said the project was indicative of what the President desires for the country.

“The ambassadors have come here to witness President Mnangagwa’s vision and what he means when he says Zimbabwe is open for business, what he means when he says no one will be left behind and what he means when he says, ‘Nyika inovakwa ne vene vayo’.

“This will be the largest steel plant in Africa and this is only the first phase that you are seeing and they expect to go up to phase eight,” he said.

“The reason they came to invest here is because of the policies of the Second Republic led by President Mnangagwa. The project had been stalled since 2014 before the coming in of the Second Republic.”

Ambassador Mutsvangwa added that the project would also benefit Mozambique through provision of logistics for the movement of steel exports.

“This project has strengthened relations between Zimbabwe and Mozambique which have been upgraded from being a Joint Commission to a Bi-National Commission.

“President Mnangagwa and President Nyusi are working together to ensure that companies that invest in either of the two countries get similar incentives. This can only strengthen our relations which dates back to the liberation struggle,” he said.

He added that Zimbabwe would become the hub of steel production ass it could produce it cheaply and said companies from South Africa were already coming to negotiate with DISCO for areas of cooperation.