Mangongo linked to Chevrons return

FORMER senior national cricket team coach Steve Mangongo has emerged as a surprise inclusion among possible candidates for an interim role as the team embarks on a white-ball tour of Sri Lanka next month.

A panel will soon decide on the interim coaching structure for the trip to Sri Lanka where they will play three ODIs and three T20Is for the two sides’ first bilateral T20I series in Sri Lanka, as well as their first ODI series on the island since January 2022.

All things being equal, a long-term coach will then be appointed after the Sri Lanka tour.

This follows the expected resignation of Dave Houghton, with immediate effect, following a series of disasters against minnows in qualifiers for the 50-over and T20I World Cups this year.

There had been speculation over Houghton’s future after the team suffered humiliating losses against Namibia and Uganda at the T20I qualifiers in Windhoek.

However, no action was taken with focus on the Ireland tour at home, a series the Chevrons were expected to redeem themselves.

However, the point of no return came as the Chevrons lost both the ODI and T20I series at Harare Sports Club.

It was the first time that Ireland had achieved series wins against an ICC full member.

Mangongo, who is an ICC Qualified International Level 3 coach and has been involved in development projects in South Africa, once took charge of the Chevrons for under six months before being fired in December 2014.

His dismissal came just eight weeks before the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand in early 2015.

Mangongo replaced Andy Waller in July 2014 and while he led his country to a famous one-day international win over Australia in August, that was the only time they tasted victory under him.

A 5-0 ODI series whitewash away to Bangladesh, coupled with a 3-0 Test beating, proved to be the final straw. Meanwhile, in a statement yesterday, the Zimbabwe Cricket board will now decide on a new role for Houghton.

“The Zimbabwe Cricket Board has accepted Dave Houghton’s resignation from his position as Head Coach of the Zimbabwe Senior Men’s National Team with immediate effect.

“He will, however, remain with ZC as the Board looks to re-assign him to a new role within the organisation.”

In his resignation letter, which he tendered on the eve of Wednesday’s Board meeting to review Zimbabwe’s failure to qualify for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 after losing to Namibia and Uganda at the recent regional qualifying tournament, Houghton said he had “lost the changeroom” after 18 months in charge and felt that a “new voice” was needed to take the team forward.

After the board accepted his resignation, ZC Chairman Tavengwa Mukuhlani said:

“Dave will always be a legend of our game and it is with regret that he felt the changeroom needed a new voice.

“While the past few months have been disappointing as we failed to qualify for both the 50-over World Cup and the T20 World Cup, they should not obscure all the work he has done over the past year to rebuild the foundations for long-term success.

“Dave leaves the team with our sincerest thanks for his tireless efforts and we are looking forward to working with him in a different role as we seek to change our on-field fortunes.”

Houghton said:

“I have always had Zimbabwe cricket at heart and, though my coaching of the national team comes to an end, I would love to be involved in other areas.

“The talent base in Zimbabwe is enormous. How we move players from talented to performing well on the international stage is a great project to be involved in.”