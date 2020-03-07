Mane expects Liverpool to end unexpected slump

LONDON. — Sadio Mane has urged Liverpool to use the worst week of their season as fuel to power the English Premier League football leaders a step closer to the title when they face Bournemouth today.

Jurgen Klopp’s side crashed to a stunning 3-0 defeat against struggling Watford last weekend that ended their hopes of going unbeaten through the entire league campaign.

The Reds’ limp display at Vicarage Road was followed by another underwhelming effort on Tuesday as Chelsea knocked them out of the FA Cup with a 2-0 fifth round victory. Klopp was willing to sacrifice the FA Cup to rest several of his players, even if it prolonged Liverpool’s slump. Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Alisson Becker were among the stars missing from the starting line-up at Stamford Bridge.

Whether that proves a wise gamble will become clearer over the course of the next week.

English Premiership Fixtures (all 5pm unless stated)

Today: Liverpool v Bournemouth (2:30pm); Arsenal v West Ham; Crystal Palace v Watford; Sheffield United v Norwich; Southampton v Newcastle; Wolves v Brighton; Burnley v Tottenham (7:30pm).

Tomorrow: Chelsea v Everton (4pm); Manchester United v Manchester City (6:30pm).

Monday: Leicester v Aston Villa (10PM). — AFP