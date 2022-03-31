Mandiwanza appointed new ZIMRA board chair

Jennifer Mufamba

Finance and Economic Development Minister, Mthuli Ncube, has appointed additional board members for the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA), including a new chairman with effect from March 30, 2022.

The ZIMRA board will now be chaired by businessman, Mr Anthony Mandiwanza, who replaces Callisto Jokonya who was appointed in 2018.

Mr Jokonya was, however, suspended in 2019 and his deputy Mrs Josephine Matambo, has been acting board chair ever since.

Other additional board members appointed by Minister Ncube, in consultation with President Mnangagwa and pursuant to the provisions and orders of the ZIMRA Act, are Bongani Khumalo, Johnsai Dewah and Paradza Paradza.

They join Mr Memory Nguwi, Mr Isaac Kwesu, Mutsa Remba, Ruth Ncube, and Dr Grace Muradzikwa who were already on the board.

Mr Mandiwanza is a successful businessman who has reportedly led 11 different firms in his corporate career.

He has served as chairman at TSL Limited, at Martindale trading private limited, at the Dairibord Holdings’ subsidiaries, NFB logistics, Dairibord Zimbabwe and Dairibord Malawi.

Research shows that Mr Mandiwanza was also a non-executive chairman at Chemco Holdings Limited, a subsidiary of TSL Limited, and a group chief executive officer as well as executive director at Dairibord Holdings Limited.

In the past Mr Mandiwanza has also served as President of the Confederation of Zimbabwe Industries, President of the Employers’ Confederation of Zimbabwe, and Independent Non-Executive Chairman of First Capital Bank.

He attained an MBA from the University of Zimbabwe.

“I wish to congratulate the new board members and wish them well on their assignment,” Prof Ncube said of the appointments.