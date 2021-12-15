Mandeya, Mushati to lead handball trials in Harare and Bulawayo

Ellina Mhlanga Senior Sports Reporter

NATIONAL Under-18 boys handball team coach Alan Mandeya will lead this weekend’s trials in Harare to select a squad for the International Handball Federation Trophy Zone Six tournament set for next year in April.

The trials are scheduled for Saturday at Girls High School in Harare and Northlea High School in Bulawayo.

Zimbabwe were confirmed as hosts for the regional tournament that will cater for Under-18 and Under-20 men’s teams from April 25 to 30, 2022.

As part of the preparations, Mandeya and Under-20 coach Cephas Mushati will lead the trials to select players that will make up the two squads.

Mandeya will be in Harare and Mushati takes charge of the proceedings in Bulawayo. They will be assisted by other coaches.

“All in all we are looking at selecting 32 players (for each age group). We are selecting for both the Under-18 and Under-20.

“The Covid-19 pandemic ravaged our sport. There was not much activity in schools…the idea is we get players now.

“After the selection, we give them a training programme, then in January, end of the month we have periodic camps that is in January, February and March. Towards the tournament, we have the final camp.

“We proposed to have a two-week camp,” said Mandeya.