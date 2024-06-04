Manchester City bogus agent back in the dock with fresh charges

Yeukai Karengezeka

Court Correspondent

City Football Academy owner, Agripa Guti, yesterday appeared in court facing fresh charges of defrauding a person US$8000 after making him believe that he could facilitate his sons’ recruitment into Manchester City Football Club.

Guti appeared before Harare magistrate, Ms Caroline Matanga, charged with fraud.

This becomes his ninth time to appear before the Harare Magistrates Court facing fraud charges.

The other eight cases are still pending.

Trial for the latest case commences on June 12.

The complainant, Peter Haukozi, was trying to get his sons recruited by the football club.

Prosecutor Mr Bonface Musvaire said in August last year, Guti was training the complainant’s sons at his Academy.

Guti misrepresented to the complainant that he wanted to travel to the United Kingdom with his sons for trials with Manchester City Football Club.

Haukozi even received an ‘invitation letter’ purporting that his sons had been invited to the United Kingdom for the trials.

He was made to believe that he was supposed to pay US$8000 for the trip.

After paying, Guti only gave him a receipt of US$6000 only. Copies of the receipts can be produced in court as evidence.

After discovering that he had been duped, Haukozi filed a police report.

In Guti’s outstanding fraud cases, the complainants only realised they had been duped after travelling to Dubai for the trials, only to be told they had fake invitations.

