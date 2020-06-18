Man Utd starlet explains TB Joshua visit

LONDON. — Video footage has emerged of Manchester United youngster Angel Gomes visiting a controversial Nigerian prophet to heal him of injury troubles four years ago.

Gomes was 16 and in United’s academy when he attended TB Joshua’s Synagogue Church of All Nations in the Nigerian capital of Lagos in 2016.

He has since made 10 first-team appearances for United and is reportedly close to agreeing a new £25 000-a-week contract at Old Trafford.

Gomes responded to the video on his Twitter account, explaining the reasons behind his visit.

The devoted followers of Joshua, whose services are broadcast on television, believe holy water can cure HIV and tuberculosis. Joshua himself was estimated to have a fortune of $10million in 2011.

But his critics say the televangelist actually prevents efforts to cure such diseases and illnesses. — Mailonline.

After the clips surfaced on Twitter, Gomes responded with a series of posts of his own.

He wrote: ‘’Regarding the video that has come out from 2016. I am from a Christian family. At the time my mum was a fan of the pastor, and she really wanted me to go.

‘’I was going through some issues. From the outside looking in it looks crazy, but I was just practising my faith.

‘’I didn’t really need to explain myself but a lot of people was asking me what the video was about.

‘’I was young at the time and if my parents thought something was best for me I would do it.

‘’There are far more important issues out there in the world we can tackle.’’ – Mailonline