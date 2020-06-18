Breaking News
Schools to get transport on reopening

Schools to get transport on reopening

Suitable transport arrangements are being made for when schools reopen, both for travel between and within cities, ...

Get breaking news alerts.
Don't miss a thing.
Subscribe

Man Utd starlet explains TB Joshua visit

18 Jun, 2020 - 00:06 0 Views
0 Comments
Man Utd starlet explains TB Joshua visit Angel Gomes

The Herald

LONDON. — Video footage has emerged of Manchester United youngster Angel Gomes visiting a controversial Nigerian prophet to heal him of injury troubles four years ago.

Gomes was 16 and in United’s academy when he attended TB Joshua’s Synagogue Church of All Nations in the Nigerian capital of Lagos in 2016.

He has since made 10 first-team appearances for United and is reportedly close to agreeing a new £25 000-a-week contract at Old Trafford.

Gomes responded to the video on his Twitter account, explaining the reasons behind his visit.

The devoted followers of Joshua, whose services are broadcast on television, believe holy water can cure HIV and tuberculosis. Joshua himself was estimated to have a fortune of $10million in 2011.

But his critics say the televangelist actually prevents efforts to cure such diseases and illnesses. — Mailonline.

After the clips surfaced on Twitter, Gomes responded with a series of posts of his own.

He wrote: ‘’Regarding the video that has come out from 2016. I am from a Christian family. At the time my mum was a fan of the pastor, and she really wanted me to go.

‘’I was going through some issues. From the outside looking in it looks crazy, but I was just practising my faith.

‘’I didn’t really need to explain myself but a lot of people was asking me what the video was about.

‘’I was young at the time and if my parents thought something was best for me I would do it.

‘’There are far more important issues out there in the world we can tackle.’’ – Mailonline

Share This:

More Stories:

Sponsored Links

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting