Man up for stealing 97 smartphones, 19 laptops

Crime Reporter

A 27-year-old suspect who recently broke into a hardware in Masvingo, before stealing 97 smartphones, 19 laptops and other laptop accessories worth US$18 000 has been arrested.

The suspect, Tinashe Pokwane of Plot Number 8 Boundary Road Riverside in Gweru was arrested following a tip-off.

He is alleged to have broken into Mussa Hardware Complex in Masvingo where he stole the gadgets.

Criminal Investigations Department (CID) spokesperson Detective Inspector Rachel Muteweri confirmed the arrest.

“Circumstances are that, on January 14, 2024, the suspect proceeded to the shop and gained entry through the toilet window which was partially closed. He ransacked the shop before getting away with 97 smartphones, 19 laptops and other laptop accessories,” she said.

Last week, detectives received information to the effect that the stolen cellphones were already on the market in Gweru Central Business District and reacted to the information.

The detectives managed to locate the person in possession of the cell phones and questioned him.

“Interviews conducted revealed that the suspect was in Harare. Using their investigative acumen, detectives lured the suspect to Gweru.

“He was subsequently arrested in Gweru and a total of 54 cell phones, 19 laptops and their accessories were recovered. Property stolen is valued at US$18 000 and property worth US$15 200 was recovered,” Detective Insp Muteweri said.

She added, “The Zimbabwe Republic Police would like to extend its appreciation to members of the public for supplying credible information that led to the arrest of the suspect. We continue to implore property owners to embrace target hardening techniques such as the installation of CCTV cameras in order to avoid falling prey to criminals.”