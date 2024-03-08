Man up for multiple rape, robbery charges

Brown Rwafa (39) appeared before Harare regional magistrate Mr Donald Ndirowei charged with seven counts of robbery and six counts of rape. He was remanded in custody to March 21 and told only the High Court could grant bail.

A Harare man who allegedly robbed women of cash, cellphones and raped them in a maize field in Westgate and Madokero appeared in court yesterday.

Brown Rwafa (39) appeared before Harare regional magistrate Mr Donald Ndirowei charged with seven counts of robbery and six counts of rape. He was remanded in custody to March 21 and told only the High Court could grant bail.

The State alleged that on February 5, a 26-year-old woman was walking on a maize field path to Westgate shops when she came across Rwafa who demanded her Huawei Y9 phone.

He grabbed her by the neck and threatened to kill her child with a knife, before allegedly snatching a handbag that had the phone and US$53 and other stuff, all worth US$273 and ran away. On the second count, the State alleges that on the same path, the complainant who is aged 18 and was accompanied by a child, was walking from Westgate shops to Westgate area D.

Rwafa was in a small cabin and he ran after her and demanded a phone and cash. He threatened to kill her and she gave him her iPhone XR and $2 000. On the third count which occurred on September 30 last year at corner of Mama Mafuyane (formerly Lorraine Drive) and David’s Way in Bluffhill, Harare, the complainant knocked off duty at around 10.45pm and was on her way home when Rwafa emerged, stopped right in front of her and grabbed her by the neck and took US$20 and a phone.

He then allegedly dragged her into a nearby bushy area and raped her.

On the fourth count, the complainant was on her way to Westgate on January 13 when she asked for directions from Rwafa, who told her that he was passing through that place and would show her. Along the way, Rwafa allegedly dragged her into a bushy area, stole her phone and cash and raped her.

Mr Lancelot Mutsokoti prosecuted.